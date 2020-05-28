BHS to hold drive-in graduation ceremony Friday

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

An electronic sign has been placed at the Beatrice Public Schools’ administration building this week to recognize the seniors who finished their high school careers online due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The sign is a preview of what’s to come, the drive-in style graduation ceremony for the Class of 2020 taking place at the high school parking lot on Friday, May 29 at 6 p.m.

An official plan was announced after administrators held video conferences with seniors to hear their ideas for a graduation ceremony.

The commencement ceremony is limited to two vehicles per graduate, vehicles will be bound to a height limit of seven feet. Taller vehicles will not be permitted.

The parking lot will open to vehicles starting at 4:30 p.m. Vehicles will enter the parking lot from Scott Street, using the west entrance to the parking lot. All vehicles will check in with staff as they enter.

Graduates will be allowed to choose two people to approach the stage with them when their name is called.

There will be no restroom facilities available for public use. The ceremony will also be broadcast over the radio, as well as live streamed and recorded for public viewing at a later date.