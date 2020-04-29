BHS to hold drive-in graduation

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Beginning their school careers in the wake of 9/11 only to finish their time in high school during a global pandemic, the Beatrice High School class of 2020 have found an appropriate way to graduate amid COVID-19 concerns.

In the past couple weeks, Beatrice Public School administration have held video conferences with seniors to see how online classes are going and hear their ideas for a graduation ceremony. An official plan was announced Wednesday for a drive-in graduation to be held at the Beatrice High School parking lot on Friday, May 29 at 6 p.m.

Graduation concerns were a popular topic of concern during board of education meetings in the weeks following the district’s closure.

"While it is not the traditional graduation ceremony, Beatrice Public Schools is excited to be able to honor these graduates the best way possible given the current situation," a district statement following the save the date announcement said. "Please note that administration is working very hard on the logistics of this celebration, and more detailed information will be shared as it becomes available."

During the prior board of education meeting, an official resolution regarding high school students’ final grades and grade advancement was approved.