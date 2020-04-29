BHS to hold drive-in graduation

Beginning their school careers in the wake of 9/11 only to finish their time in high school during a global pandemic, the Beatrice High School class of 2020 have found an appropriate way to graduate amid COVID-19 concerns.
In the past couple weeks, Beatrice Public School administration have held video conferences with seniors to see how online classes are going and hear their ideas for a graduation ceremony. An official plan was announced Wednesday for a drive-in graduation to be held at the Beatrice High School parking lot on Friday, May 29 at 6 p.m.
Graduation concerns were a popular topic of concern during board of education meetings in the weeks following the district’s closure.
"While it is not the traditional graduation ceremony, Beatrice Public Schools is excited to be able to honor these graduates the best way possible given the current situation," a district statement following the save the date announcement said. "Please note that administration is working very hard on the logistics of this celebration, and more detailed information will be shared as it becomes available."
During the prior board of education meeting, an official resolution regarding high school students’ final grades and grade advancement was approved.
During an online meeting, Superintendent Jason Alexander said the administration has consulted with the Nebraska Department of Education and other schools on how to best address these unique issues.
BHS principal Jason Sutter said students’ grades have basically been frozen at their third quarter level, and students can complete online materials provided from their teachers to improve their grades. Sutter said grades cannot be lowered, but teachers can raise grades based on their own discretion of students’ effort.
Courses that typically require outside work like volunteering, community service, work experience and internships Sutter said will not be required. All BHS student transcripts will have a statement regarding the school closing due to COVID-19. Sutter said students have the option to have classes be pass/fail, but that if chosen it will be given in all classes. He said students wanting pass/fail classes will need to contact their counselor and fill out a form by May 1.
Classes taken online before the closures are given the same grade options, but Sutter said dual-credit college courses will be letter grades unless the college allows something different.
Students’ final class rank and GPA will be based off of first semester grades, and there will also be no honor roll for spring semester grades in the district.
