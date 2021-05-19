BMS holds final band and choir concert

Beatrice Middle School band and choir students were able to show off what they’ve learned this year during their final concert in the Hevelone Center for Performing Arts on Tuesday.
“Thank you for supporting us this year in kind of a trying year,” music instructor Philip Francis said. “This is our first actual in-person concert, and we’re just happy that we’re able to have these here at all. So thank you again for your patience and flexibility.”
The concert started with the sixth grade band performing “Cameroon” and “Glorioso."
Then, the BMS Choir sang “Set it Off” with soloists Alysa Petet and La’Kayla Long, “There’s a Hero” with soloist Esme Kassmeier, and “My Time to Shine” with soloist Brielle Toland.
After an intermission, the BMS Choir and Delegation performed “Don’t Give up on me” with soloists Jonah Erikson, Alea Martin and Morgan Maschmann.
“I think it holds a special meaning in our hearts,” Francis said. “As we’ve been working on it, there’s been some really cool times where we’ve come together. That’s really what this song is about, being there for one another, which I think in the last year we could use a whole bunch of.”
Then, Delegation performed “Take on the World” with soloists Aubrie Simmons and Isabelle Essink, “How Can I Keep From Singing?," “Count on me to Stand by You” with soloist Lucy Diekman, and “Have it All” with soloists Vanessa Wissink and Addisyn Baxa.
Next, the Jazz Band performed “All of Me” and “Basically Basie”, both featuring Sean Carrera on piano, and they ended their performance with “Play that Funky Music”, featuring Ryan Rempel on trombone.
“Thankfully, due to the size of this group, they were able to rehearse this year pretty much completely unaffected by COVID,” band instructor Nick Thompson said. “That’s really been a plus for our entire band program, to keep these kids playing as much as possible like usual.”