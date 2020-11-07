BMS students raise over $2,000 for Veterans Memorial Park project

Two students from each grade were randomly chosen to attend the flag ceremony: sixth graders Ethan Cerveny and Savannah Bolli, seventh graders Claire McGrury and Saige Kobes, and eighth graders Isaias Achtemeier and Tobin Robinson.

Following the ceremony, the students and Policky returned to school so Policky could get his head shaved by sixth grader Jada Berke, seventh grader Cole Karlin, and eighth grader Jon Lindell.

“I donated money to show appreciation to them for all the hard work that they’ve done for us,” Achtemeier said.

“It’s very important, because they do so much for us, and it would be silly not to do anything for them,” Robinson added.

Flags for Veteran’s Memorial Park are typically funded by the Beatrice Rotary Club Foundation.

Verdella Vetrovsky, the branch president, told the students that the park was dedicated in 2005, when it had roughly 900 veteran’s names inscribed on the memorial. Today, Vetrovsky said that number is roughly 1,800.