BMS students return to school post online learning and Thanksgiving break

After a period of online learning in mid-November due to local COVID-19 cases, Beatrice Middle School students officially returned to in-person learning Monday morning.

While there may have been some post-holiday fatigue upon returning, BMS principal John Jarosh said overall, students and teachers are glad to return to school.

“From my observations, and from a couple reports I’ve had from teachers, kids are happy to be back,” Jarosh said. “They might not admit it, but I think they like the structure.”

Jarosh said the school is currently in tier two of the district’s COVID-19 action plan, which includes random temperature checks, no field trips or assemblies, less students sitting at one lunch table, and a block schedule to reduce traffic in the hallways, among other procedures.

Beatrice Public Schools Superintendent Jason Alexander said there are no plans to change or amend tier two procedures at this time.

Alexander and Assistant Superintendent Jackie Nielsen released a statement Wednesday, Nov. 25, that Beatrice High School will remain in tier four remote learning through at least Friday, Dec. 4, and that there are three key factors in making the decision to open the middle school but not high school.