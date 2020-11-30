BMS students return to school post online learning and Thanksgiving break

After a period of online learning in mid-November due to local COVID-19 cases, Beatrice Middle School students officially returned to in-person learning Monday morning.
While there may have been some post-holiday fatigue upon returning, BMS principal John Jarosh said overall, students and teachers are glad to return to school.
“From my observations, and from a couple reports I’ve had from teachers, kids are happy to be back,” Jarosh said. “They might not admit it, but I think they like the structure.”
Jarosh said the school is currently in tier two of the district’s COVID-19 action plan, which includes random temperature checks, no field trips or assemblies, less students sitting at one lunch table, and a block schedule to reduce traffic in the hallways, among other procedures.
Beatrice Public Schools Superintendent Jason Alexander said there are no plans to change or amend tier two procedures at this time.
Alexander and Assistant Superintendent Jackie Nielsen released a statement Wednesday, Nov. 25, that Beatrice High School will remain in tier four remote learning through at least Friday, Dec. 4, and that there are three key factors in making the decision to open the middle school but not high school.
“We believe that a measured approach of returning students to school will allow us time to quantify the effects the upcoming holiday break will have had on our most symptomatic students in grades 9-12,” the statement reads. “We believe we have established a strong academic routine and delivery process for remote learning in grades 9-12, where students and teachers are engaged and interacting effectively. Staffing availability has improved within our district to bring our 450 6-8 grade students back to school and adequately cover classes and instruct special needs students, but we believe there still might be staff shortages once we see the full effects of an anticipated post-holiday outbreak.”
Alexander has also noted several reasons for the closing both schools on Nov. 17, including that the district was extremely short of teachers and paraeducator substitutes, that there were roughly 176 students, 63% of which from the middle and high schools, already quarantined and remote learning, that Gage County moved to the high risk or red zone for COVID cases, and that Beatrice Community Hospital and Health Center were seeing an influx of patients.
The district’s COVID-19 dashboard was last updated Nov. 19, and states there is one active case at Lincoln, two at Paddock lane, one at Stoddard, two at the preschool and one at the high school. The middle and high school cases are reflective of staff only, due to students working remotely, and among the preschool and elementary schools there are 103 students self-isolating or in quarantine and are learning remotely.
Alexander said the district will likely wait to see what the Public Health Solutions’ risk dial is at and what local positivity rates are at the end of this week before making a decision about the high school. He said the district’s plan will be reevaluated on a weekly basis until the semester break on Tuesday, Dec. 22, and will be largely based on student and teacher quarantine and absentee rates, especially at the high school level.
Jarosh said he hopes the middle school will remain in-person at least through the end of the semester.
“Studies have shown being in school is good for kids, so we want them in school if at all possible,” Jarosh said.
