BMS students to return to in-person learning after Thanksgiving break

After nearly two weeks of online learning, Beatrice Middle School will return to in-person classes following Thanksgiving break.

Beatrice Public Schools Superintendent Jason Alexander and Assistant Superintendent Jackie Nielsen released a statement Wednesday morning that middle school students will return to school on Monday, Nov. 30 in tier two of the district’s COVID-19 action plan. The statement asked students to bring their Chromebooks, Chromebook chargers and any other learning materials with them.

Beatrice Community Preschool, and Paddock Lane, Lincoln and Stoddard Elementary schools will also return to school Monday, although they did not have a period of online learning with the middle school. Beatrice High School will remain in tier four remote learning through at least Friday, Dec. 4.

The statement said that this plan will be reevaluated on a weekly basis until the semester break on Tuesday, Dec. 22, and that there are three key factors in making this decision.