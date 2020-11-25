BMS students to return to in-person learning after Thanksgiving break

After nearly two weeks of online learning, Beatrice Middle School will return to in-person classes following Thanksgiving break.
Beatrice Public Schools Superintendent Jason Alexander and Assistant Superintendent Jackie Nielsen released a statement Wednesday morning that middle school students will return to school on Monday, Nov. 30 in tier two of the district’s COVID-19 action plan. The statement asked students to bring their Chromebooks, Chromebook chargers and any other learning materials with them.
Beatrice Community Preschool, and Paddock Lane, Lincoln and Stoddard Elementary schools will also return to school Monday, although they did not have a period of online learning with the middle school. Beatrice High School will remain in tier four remote learning through at least Friday, Dec. 4.
The statement said that this plan will be reevaluated on a weekly basis until the semester break on Tuesday, Dec. 22, and that there are three key factors in making this decision.
“We believe that a measured approach of returning students to school will allow us time to quantify the effects the upcoming holiday break will have had on our most symptomatic students in grades 9-12,” the statement reads. “We believe we have established a strong academic routine and delivery process for remote learning in grades 9-12, where students and teachers are engaged and interacting effectively. Staffing availability has improved within our district to bring our 450 6-8 grade students back to school and adequately cover classes and instruct special needs students, but we believe there still might be staff shortages once we see the full effects of an anticipated post-holiday outbreak.”
Alexander noted several reasons for the closure on Nov. 17, including that the district is extremely short of teachers and paraeducator substitutes, that there were roughly 176 students, 63% of which from the middle and high schools, already quarantined and remote learning, that Gage County has moved to the high risk or red zone for COVID cases, and that Beatrice Community Hospital and Health Center are currently seeing an influx of patients.
As of Nov. 19, the district’s COVID-19 dashboard states there is one active case at Lincoln, two at Paddock lane, one at Stoddard, two at the preschool and one at the high school. The middle and high school cases are reflective of staff only, due to students working remotely.
“The sooner the community-wide situation improves, the sooner we will be able to return to something closer to normal,” Alexander said when the middle and high school closed. “With these extraordinary measures, we hope to help our community weather this situation and return to a safer place for everyone. We cannot thank you enough for your continued understanding, patience, and support.”
