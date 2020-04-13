Board approves special grading requirements for students due to COVID-19

Sutter said there will be no spring academic awards event this year.

Assistant Superintendent Jackie Nielsen said there will also be no honor roll for spring semester grades in the district. She said the district is not looking to retain any students in their current grades, and instead re-teaching necessary materials to students in the fall.

“There are so many inequities and different things that our kids are dealing with that we really want to focus on what legitimate grades did we have in place under our normal system, where all kids were on a similar playing field,” Sutter said. “We just feel that’s the fairest thing to do. We think it’s the right thing to do for our students.”

“As we were doing this, we were trying to find a system that allowed for equity across the board for all students,” Nielsen said. “Not just for the students that have parents that are supportive, or that already knew the material. We have to make sure that we meet the needs of every single child in our district.”

Beatrice Middle School Principal John Jarosh said students’ third quarter grades will become their semester grade. As with BHS, Jarosh said grades can only be raised, not lowered.