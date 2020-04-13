Board approves special grading requirements for students due to COVID-19

An official resolution regarding Beatrice Public School students’ final grades, grade advancement and the Class of 2020 graduation requirements in lieu of the COVID-19 pandemic was unanimously approved by the board of education Monday evening.
During an online meeting, Superintendent Jason Alexander said the administration has consulted with the Nebraska Department of Education and other schools on how to best address these unique issues.
“Since the very start, when the closure of our school became more imminent, we started talking as a whole district about what would be the right thing to do for kids and grades,” Beatrice High School Principal Jason Sutter said. “We as a district were lucky that we were able to finish our third quarter grades before we closed school. So we have legitimate grades on a fair playing field across the board for all of our students at the high school from third quarter.”
Sutter said students’ grades have basically frozen have frozen at their third quarter level. Students can complete online materials provided from their teachers to improve their grades, but Sutter said grades cannot be lowered. He said fourth quarter progress reports are being done this week, and that teachers can raise grades based on their own discretion of students’ effort.
“Counselors will then take those progress report grades, and we will identify especially our seniors who may still be short on meeting requirements for graduation, and we will be working with them individually,” Sutter said. “We’ll make an individual plan that will assist our seniors towards graduation, things that seniors could still possibly do to meet that graduation requirement.”
Sutter said plans could include summer school, independent study, or returning to school in the fall and graduating in December.
“Which is not that we want, but we have that every year, unfortunately,” Sutter said.
Courses that typically require outside work like volunteering, community service, work experience and internships Sutter said will not be required.
All BHS student transcripts will have a statement regarding the school closing due to COVID-19. Sutter said students have the option to have classes be pass/fail, but that if chosen it will be given in all classes. He said students wanting pass/fail classes will need to contact their counselor and fill out a form by May 1.
Classes taken online before the closures are given the same grade options, but Sutter said dual-credit college courses will be letter grades unless the college allows something different.
Students’ final class rank and GPA will be based off of first semester grades.
“Most scholarships ask for students’ grade point average and rank at the end of their seventh semester, which is that semester before Christmas,” Sutter said. “So we have still been able to fill most all scholarship requests, and I know we’re awarding lots of scholarships to a lot of seniors, just like we normally do.”
Sutter said there will be no spring academic awards event this year.
Assistant Superintendent Jackie Nielsen said there will also be no honor roll for spring semester grades in the district. She said the district is not looking to retain any students in their current grades, and instead re-teaching necessary materials to students in the fall.
“There are so many inequities and different things that our kids are dealing with that we really want to focus on what legitimate grades did we have in place under our normal system, where all kids were on a similar playing field,” Sutter said. “We just feel that’s the fairest thing to do. We think it’s the right thing to do for our students.”
“As we were doing this, we were trying to find a system that allowed for equity across the board for all students,” Nielsen said. “Not just for the students that have parents that are supportive, or that already knew the material. We have to make sure that we meet the needs of every single child in our district.”
Beatrice Middle School Principal John Jarosh said students’ third quarter grades will become their semester grade. As with BHS, Jarosh said grades can only be raised, not lowered.
“All of the assignments and all of the learning from home activities will be put together, and teachers are just going to use professional judgment to give a pass/fail grade at the quarter,” Jarosh said.
Nielsen said the elementary schools are not looking to give fourth quarter grades at all.
Alexander also discussed the Class of 2020 graduation ceremony during an administrative report.
“This is not probably what they had in mind for their senior year, and we want to make sure that as we move through these next few weeks or months as things start to evolve and have a clearer picture that we make good decisions,” Alexander said.
Alexander said school administration plans to video conference with seniors this week to get their input on a graduation ceremony.
“We want to make sure we do it the right way with this senior class, because we do greatly appreciate the leadership that they have provided as seniors this year,” Alexander said.
More information can be found at beatricepublicschools.org
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!