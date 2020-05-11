Board of Education approves salary increase for staff, administration

The Beatrice Board of Education staff and administrative salary increases at a smaller rate than previous years during an online meeting Monday evening.
The board unanimously approved 2% raise to administrators, and a roughly 2.7% increase to other contracted staff salaries. Last year, those increases were both 3.31%.
Jason Alexander said that the rates were due to being frugal and finding ways to increase the school’s budget for the 2020-2021 school year.
The board also approved a 1.74% pay increase to hourly staff, which is roughly a 13 cents per hour raise.
“These people pay part of their own insurance, so it does make sense that they get a reasonable rate that equates at least to the amount that would cover that,” Superintendent Jason Alexander said. “Plus, we know that based on the work that they do, they deserve a cost of living increase, as well. I know last year, they did get a little bit more last year simply because of how it worked out in the hours.”
The last item up for vote was approving a new superintendent contract for Alexander, which the board unanimously approved.
“What we’ve come up with is just going to continue on in the same vein as the last contract that he had. It’ll be another two year contract…He would also be carrying on with the others, with a 2% salary increase,” board president Jon Zimmerman explained.
Board member Steve Winter took the time to recognize Alexander and Assistant Superintendent Jackie Nielsen for their communication within the district during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I just appreciate everything that has been done,” Winter said.
*This article will be updated*
