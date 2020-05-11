Board of Education approves salary increase for staff, administration

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Beatrice Board of Education staff and administrative salary increases at a smaller rate than previous years during an online meeting Monday evening.

The board unanimously approved 2% raise to administrators, and a roughly 2.7% increase to other contracted staff salaries. Last year, those increases were both 3.31%.

Jason Alexander said that the rates were due to being frugal and finding ways to increase the school’s budget for the 2020-2021 school year.

The board also approved a 1.74% pay increase to hourly staff, which is roughly a 13 cents per hour raise.

“These people pay part of their own insurance, so it does make sense that they get a reasonable rate that equates at least to the amount that would cover that,” Superintendent Jason Alexander said. “Plus, we know that based on the work that they do, they deserve a cost of living increase, as well. I know last year, they did get a little bit more last year simply because of how it worked out in the hours.”

The last item up for vote was approving a new superintendent contract for Alexander, which the board unanimously approved.