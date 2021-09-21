BPS administrators explain ESSER III funding plans

“We know that our fresh air return systems, our heating and cooling systems are not adequate, and not meeting the current needs of our students in a world where viruses are spread. They’re not meeting our needs,” Nielsen explained.

Nielsen said the district saw increased levels of trauma in students even before the pandemic, and that they’re partnering with Blue Valley Behavioral Health, Nebraska Mental Health and Beatrice Community Hospital to make a well-rounded approach, including Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports training for teachers.

“I don’t ever see mental health needs decreasing, I really don’t…I think as a community, we have to figure out how are we addressing that as a state, as a nation, because it’s not just Beatrice Public Schools. I would like to see it where kids have the toolbox that they need, so they can figure out ‘okay, this is the problem, here is a tool that I can utilize to help me figure out how I should address it and how I should handle it,’” Nielsen said.

With the $2.9 million in ESSER III funds, Nielsen said the district plans to do more professional learning and mental health learning for teachers, and additional new HVAC and building systems.