BPS administrators explain ESSER III funding plans

Providing professional learning and development for teachers, new HVAC systems at district buildings, and updating technology are just some of Beatrice Public Schools’ plans for the $4.2 million of federal coronavirus relief funds.
Nationally, the U.S. Department of Education provided nearly $123 billion in Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief or ESSER funds, which was approved in March. This is the third round of funding BPS has received, with ESSER II funds approved in Dec. 2020, ESSER I and the Coronavirus Relief Fund in March 2020.
BPS Superintendent Jason Alexander noted before the pandemic, the district had over $600,000 worth of technology needs they were trying to budget for, which the relief funding has been able to assist with.
“As the federal funding started to come out to address remote learning needs, it’s worked wonders to help our technology delivery, as well,” Alexander said. “So COVID, for all of its purposes of being a stressor, has really also been kind of a blessing financially to help heal a lot of the needs of the district.”
Assistant Superintendent Jackie Nielsen said the district has spent a large portion of the $1.3 million in ESSER II funds already on technology devices and software, professional and mental health learning for teachers, new social studies curriculum materials, additional water bottle filling stations, and new HVAC systems at Beatrice High School.
“We know that our fresh air return systems, our heating and cooling systems are not adequate, and not meeting the current needs of our students in a world where viruses are spread. They’re not meeting our needs,” Nielsen explained.
Nielsen said the district saw increased levels of trauma in students even before the pandemic, and that they’re partnering with Blue Valley Behavioral Health, Nebraska Mental Health and Beatrice Community Hospital to make a well-rounded approach, including Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports training for teachers.
“I don’t ever see mental health needs decreasing, I really don’t…I think as a community, we have to figure out how are we addressing that as a state, as a nation, because it’s not just Beatrice Public Schools. I would like to see it where kids have the toolbox that they need, so they can figure out ‘okay, this is the problem, here is a tool that I can utilize to help me figure out how I should address it and how I should handle it,’” Nielsen said.
With the $2.9 million in ESSER III funds, Nielsen said the district plans to do more professional learning and mental health learning for teachers, and additional new HVAC and building systems.
“And hopefully $2.3 of that will be able to go into the structure or HVAC of a new building…It’s an important time for us to take advantage of that federal funding, to be able to address some of those issues regarding our elementary schools, as well,” Alexander said.
Nebraska schools that have received the most federal pandemic relief aid since March 2020 include Omaha with $194.1 million, Lincoln with $96 million, Grand Island with $28.1 million, Millard with $22.2 million, Lexington with $12.8 million, Scottsbluff with $12.2 million, Fremont with $12.2 million, South Sioux City with $12 million, Hastings with $10.5 million and Norfolk with $10.2 million.
Out of the nearly 240 school districts in Nebraska, the schools that received the most federal funding per student are Walthill with $8,006, Winnebago with $6,424, Omaha Nation with $5,988, Omaha with 5,678 and Minatare with $5,195. Lincoln is ranked 73rd with $2,272, and Beatrice is 81st with $2,173.
Nielsen said the district’s plan is to pick sustainable projects that have a lasting impact. She said the ESSERS funds can finance the aforementioned projects for the next three to four years, at which time the district would have to determine whether to continue budgeting for them.
“How do we sustain it? Do we have enough teachers that are trained that they can help new teachers that come in? Do we continue to provide an additional set amount of funding from the professional development budget that we continue to bring in extra resources? And those are all the questions that we have to work with,” Nielsen said.
A draft of the American Rescue Plan ESSER III Plan is available through the district’s homepage at beatricepublicschools.org