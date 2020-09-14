BPS administrators reflect on past month since schools reopened

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It’s been just over a month since Beatrice Public Schools returned to in-person learning, and school administrators reflected on how it’s going during a school board meeting Monday night.

Beatrice High School Assistant Principal, Philip Voigt, discussed some changes made due to the COVID-19 pandemic, including making hallways one-directional, and allowing fewer students per table in the lunchroom.

The district is in phase two of its action plan, which includes randomly screening students for COVID-19 symptoms. Voigt estimated that 60 temperature checks are done each morning as students enter the building. He said the biggest change was transitioning to block scheduling.

“We decided that it would make more sense, if we’re going to do all these little things that we’re doing, that we would have kids in the hallways transitioning around less,” Voigt said. “So we went to a block schedule, which means we have four periods a day instead of eight periods or 90 minutes.”

Voigt said he’s mainly heard positive feedback from students, that the scheduling allows classes more time together to build relationships and cover more content. He said some students have voiced that it’s a long time to be sitting, but that teachers have incorporated mask breaks and other ways to get kids moving.