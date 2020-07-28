BPS board holds special meeting to discuss return to school plans

“Public Health Solutions has told us that when they are doing that contact tracing, if students are not wearing masks in that classroom they are going to be the ones that are probably directed to self-quarantine for 14 days,” Nielsen said. “That’s where we kind of have made the switch from strongly recommending to requiring, because we want our kids in school. We know that if you’re going to wear a mask, you’re probably going to be in school for the rest of the year.”

Nielsen noted that for students in the district who have partial hearing loss, clear masks, face shields and other PPE is being purchased to allow those students to read teachers’ lips.

Other changes to the district include that no visitors are allowed in district buildings except under extenuating circumstances, high-touch surfaces are to be cleaned every two hours, traffic in hallways will move in one direction when possible, and school buses will run at a 50% capacity.

Middle school and high school classes will also move to A/B block scheduling, meaning instead of having roughly eight classes a day for 45 minutes each, schedules will be roughly four classes each day for 90 minutes each.

Nielsen explained this would lessen the number of times students are in hallways as a larger group.