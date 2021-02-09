BPS COVID-19 vaccination plan discussed

Further details about when Beatrice Public School staff will receive the COVID-19 vaccination was discussed during the school board meeting Monday evening.

Superintendent Jason Alexander noted that the district was originally planning to receive vaccines at the beginning or middle of February, but due to nationwide shortages delays, they are now planning on the beginning of March. He said during a meeting to discuss the vaccines, a lottery was held drawing all of the schools within the Educational Service units five and six, and that BPS was chosen to receive the vaccines first.

“I think our next drawing was five weeks later,” Alexander said. “So the way it turns out, 110 of our employees will be able to get vaccinated in that first go around, then the next ones will have to wait until that next go around comes around.”

Board member Lisa Pieper asked if an internal lottery will be held to decide which staff members get the vaccine first, and if not, what that process will be.

Alexander said the administration has a meeting on Tuesday to further discuss and decide on this.