BPS debates whether to allow mask opt-out forms again

“I think it would certainly help relieve some of the animosity that some folks have towards the district,” Chadwick said. “I think it would increase transparency, and I think we should be doing everything we can to be clear with the public when everything is not very clear right now. And that’s not the fault of anyone, because COVID is just the way it is, but I think we could be doing something to make it more clear for our patrons.

Board president Jon Zimmerman thanked everyone for voicing their opinions on both sides of the argument.

“I do think we need to make sure that our teachers are careful in how they treat our kids, because bullying from kids or from teachers is not an acceptable manner,” Zimmerman said. “And as a last thing, my kids are both at the university. They have to be tested every couple of weeks, and they always have to wear masks when they are at school. So one thing that wearing masks here, it does get you prepared for that. They don’t have the option of not wearing the mask, other than not going to school.”

Superintendent Jason Alexander ended this portion of the board meeting by reading a prepared statement. He noted that while masks are a pain, they have been proven to be the cheapest, easiest way to lower the number of COVID cases and keep kids in school.