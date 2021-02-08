BPS debates whether to allow mask opt-out forms again

As Gage County’s COVID-19 risk dial continues to lower, Beatrice Public School parents are wondering when and if the district will re-instate the mask opt-out forms for students. The topic was a subject of extensive debate at Monday night’s school board meeting.
Nine parents spoke against enforcing mask wearing, claiming that their students have been bullied and humiliated, that wearing masks is mental and emotional abuse, and reporting that other students and staff have not worn masks appropriately, or at all in some circumstances.
“If we went into a time machine, and in 2018 if somebody said ‘let’s put something across a child’s mouth and nose for six to eight hours a day and see if it has any effect on their cognitive, breathing, any effect on their life, it probably would have been thought of as a very unethical study,” Amy Southwick said. “So it’s really difficult today to know truly what the masks are doing on a broader spectrum.”
Board member Erin Chadwick spoke of the challenges her family has dealt with this year, having two children in the BPS district.
“My daughter has been threatened multiple times to be sent to the principal’s office for removing her mask to take a drink of water,” Chadwick said. “They come home dehydrated and grumpy every single day…I find it really hard to believe that the district is doing what’s best for my child when they’re being told to wear masks, but then we’re feeding them full of foods that can give them further health complications.”
Chadwick said it’s heartbreaking that students have left the district due to bullying, and that it’s ridiculous for students to wear masks every day when there’s currently five cases in the schools overall and very few throughout the county. She said her overall issue is what the metrics for wearing the masks are.
“We need some sort of system, something that says ‘okay, we need to wear masks, or at this point we don’t have to wear them anymore.’ And I know that nothing about COVID has been cut and dry, but if our public health system can have a scale, if our state can have a scale, then I think we need to create something that gives these parents an idea of when we can honor an opt-out form or if we can honor an opt-out form,” Chadwick said.
Board member Eric Trusty noted that the board previously approved a resolution allowing school administration to make continuous decisions regarding COVID without needing board approval each time. He said he agreed with Chadwick that the district needs to make a decision on what data points are needed before masks are no longer required.
“That way everybody in this room, everybody in the district knows when we hit ‘X’, then either option-out forms are allowed again, or masks are just completely optional,” Trusty said.
Board member Doris Martin noted that 25% of BPS staff has tested positive for COVID-19 so far, meaning that 75% of staff are still vulnerable.
“I want to keep teachers and students in school, because I firmly believe it is best to have the classroom teacher in the classroom, not quarantining at home, and a vaccine is so close,” Martin said. “I believe that it is in the best educational interest of both students and staff that the mask mandate remains in place.”
Board member Janet Byars said that while students have not overwhelmingly the ones getting sick from COVID-19, if they are positive for the virus and give it to a staff member, the district may have to move to online learning again. She said the staff could start receiving vaccines by the end of this month or the beginning of March, and that she doesn’t want to “give up” now when everything is so close to being changed.
“I would love to see our seniors have a decent graduation this year,” Byars said. “I just really think that by allowing our administrators to make those decisions- the resolution was passed because it did allow our administrators to make decisions on a day to day basis rather than calling a board meeting every single time a decision had to be made…I think they’ve done a good job, and I think we should stay the course until hopefully by the end of March.”
Trusty asked the administration to meet and discuss what metrics would be needed for school health mandates to change, and possibly revise the district’s tier system to reflect those decisions.
“I think it would certainly help relieve some of the animosity that some folks have towards the district,” Chadwick said. “I think it would increase transparency, and I think we should be doing everything we can to be clear with the public when everything is not very clear right now. And that’s not the fault of anyone, because COVID is just the way it is, but I think we could be doing something to make it more clear for our patrons.
Board president Jon Zimmerman thanked everyone for voicing their opinions on both sides of the argument.
“I do think we need to make sure that our teachers are careful in how they treat our kids, because bullying from kids or from teachers is not an acceptable manner,” Zimmerman said. “And as a last thing, my kids are both at the university. They have to be tested every couple of weeks, and they always have to wear masks when they are at school. So one thing that wearing masks here, it does get you prepared for that. They don’t have the option of not wearing the mask, other than not going to school.”
Superintendent Jason Alexander ended this portion of the board meeting by reading a prepared statement. He noted that while masks are a pain, they have been proven to be the cheapest, easiest way to lower the number of COVID cases and keep kids in school.
“They are helping us get back to normal, and that’s what we all want,” Alexander said. “In reference to the plan we wrote, I know it changed…We said from the beginning that our plan would have to be fluid, and that we would need to adapt and change with the dynamics of the situation. It was already designed to be a flexible path moving forward in the uncharted waters in order to keep kids safely in school, but in no point was is meant to be carved in stone. We were using the best information available at any given time, and a COVID task force team of experts was involved in every step.”
Alexander said the opt-out forms were offered based on incomplete information in a desire to please people from all sides, and that at no point did the district mean to mislead the public. He said that while he personally does not want to see people wearing masks for longer than they have to, he also doesn’t want to see another spike in cases.
“Once vaccines are fully distributes, we will be able to reevaluate the situation,” Alexander said. “The plan can change, as it has at other points this year. At one point during the year, we said that if we were in tier three, kids would not be in school. But we heard from multiple parents, some in this room, that they wanted their kids in school because they had to go to work.”
Alexander said quarantine regulations are mandated by the CDC and enforced by Public Health Solutions, not the school. He said the students that have not been wearing masks at school have serious health risks and are doing so under doctor’s orders.
“But because of this, they have been quarantined by the Public Health Solutions department for 20 days in the second quarter, and were just quarantined at the beginning of the third quarter for another 10 days,” Alexander said. “Not by our choice. We would have much preferred that they were in school. The students wearing masks are still at school. Simply stated, we’re able to keep kids at school because masks made it much less likely for them to spread the virus among each other while in our buildings.”
Alexander said it pains him that instead of spending time discussing ways to help one another, they spent debating whether or not to help at all.
“I know I’m not alone in the room when I say that I dearly hope to recall that no one, from our youngest students to our most experienced staff members, died due to complications with COVID because of our failure to act. I am the one that shoulders the responsibility that if a five year old in this district dies, like what happened in Scottsbluff, Nebraska, I am the one that has to live with that on my conscious…When the emotions and the debates are long forgotten, I will have no question in my mind or in my heart that it was worth it to ask everyone to just simply wear a mask.”