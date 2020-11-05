BPS decides against online learning after Thanksgiving break

“It could very well change in a big hurry and it may be necessary to implement remote learning, but we will make that decision when necessary,” the statement said.

The statement also thanked the Board of Education for discussing and providing opinions about the idea during their meeting on Oct. 22, and discussed Nebraska School Activities Association guidelines for participants and spectators of winter activities.

Those guidelines include that students are permitted, but not required, to wear face coverings during competition, and that coaches, non-active participants and spectators are required to wear face coverings at all times.

The statement noted that all participating schools, officials, judges and spectators are expected to adhere to these requirements, and that the host school is expected to mitigate risk and provide adequate opportunities for physical distancing for everyone involved, which may necessitate further restrictions as deemed appropriate by local health officials.

“In order to continue hosting in-person events, we ask that you please take note of these requirements and abide by them,” the statement said. “We know everyone is thrilled that we’ve been able to continue our activity schedules with limited interruptions, and these measures are being put in place statewide to give us the best chance at keeping it that way. So please show your support for the students by adhering to these policies so we can keep these events happening.”

