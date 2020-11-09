BPS discusses higher tier learning plans as state COVID numbers rise

“There is no magic number, there is no magic percentage, but we’re trying to gauge that very carefully, because the other interesting fact that we learned this morning in our Incident Command Team meeting is that the hospital is completely full,” Alexander said. “All eight negative airway flow unit chambers are full. The ICU is halfway full and becoming full.”

Alexander said the district does not want to create a situation where students or teachers need to go to the hospital for a COVID-19 case, and have no place to go.

Board member Erin Chadwick asked what the benefit would be for BPS to go to hybrid learning, when all students would be in the building at some point, and there could still potentially be staffing issues.

“I think the benefit to tier three for the most part, is that we still maintain 50% of the students meeting with teachers 50% of the week,” Alexander said.

Assistant Superintendent Jackie Nielsen said that she understands there may be a staffing issue, as some teachers need to be home with their kids. She said district administrators have done an informal survey to estimate how many substitutes would need to be requested.