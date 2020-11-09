BPS discusses options as COVID numbers rise

As COVID-19 cases continue to increase in Nebraska, area schools are questioning at what point to move to a higher tier of learning. On Monday evening, the Beatrice School Board discussed these plans with Superintendent Jason Alexander.
Alexander said that as of Friday there were 15 active cases in the district, and 134 students in quarantine or absent from the district. He said that number can vary each day, as individuals receive COVID test results, and that those numbers have substantially increased within the last month.
Alexander said he had a conversation Monday with other school administrators in the Trailblazer Conference about what they are seeing in their school, and what their learning plans are. He said the Ralston and Nebraska City districts are in their tier-three hybrid learning, which has half of the students on campus every other day, and that an additional school is also discussing going into hybrid learning.
“They are all facing the same challenges we are,” Alexander said. “So we are not isolated, and I think that’s probably true across the state. I think all schools are probably wrestling with a lot of these decisions that we are.”
Alexander said it’s only a matter of time before BPS also goes hybrid, and that families have been notified to make plans.
Alexander said important factors for BPS moving to a higher tier include if there are not enough substitutes for teachers and staff members, if a significant portion of students are already self-quarantining, and if the schools could be considered a “super spreader” event.
“There is no magic number, there is no magic percentage, but we’re trying to gauge that very carefully, because the other interesting fact that we learned this morning in our Incident Command Team meeting is that the hospital is completely full,” Alexander said. “All eight negative airway flow unit chambers are full. The ICU is halfway full and becoming full.”
Alexander said the district does not want to create a situation where students or teachers need to go to the hospital for a COVID-19 case, and have no place to go.
Board member Erin Chadwick asked what the benefit would be for BPS to go to hybrid learning, when all students would be in the building at some point, and there could still potentially be staffing issues.
“I think the benefit to tier three for the most part, is that we still maintain 50% of the students meeting with teachers 50% of the week,” Alexander said.
Assistant Superintendent Jackie Nielsen said that she understands there may be a staffing issue, as some teachers need to be home with their kids. She said district administrators have done an informal survey to estimate how many substitutes would need to be requested.
“That is a concern with tier three,” Nielsen said. “But the nice thing is when we’ve talked about some of our special populations, or special education and [English learning] students, we are still finding ways to service them in-building, no matter if we’re tier three or tier four. Because we know these are some of our students where there’s already a gap. We have to continue to have that in-person so we can continue to close that gap.”
Nielsen said with hybrid learning, Wednesdays would be a check-in day where students can get extra practice with materials and discussions with their teachers.
Board member Eric Trusty asked if administrators have discussed only moving the middle and high school to hybrid learning, as it would likely be easier for those students than for the preschool or elementary schools.
Alexander said that it is a possibility, and would be similar to when Lincoln Elementary went to online learning this fall.
Trusty also asked if a higher tier of learning means that winter sports and activities are suspended.
Alexander said when the return to school plans were created over the summer, the administrators likely assumed that tier four would mean a complete shutdown as seen in March.
“We’re finding out, as you all know, that that’s not necessarily the case…We will manage our activities in accordance with [Nebraska School Activities Association] guidance,” Alexander said. “So if the NSAA came out and said ‘we’re putting a halt to all activities’, then that’s what we would do. But as long as we’re still able to play and compete…that’s a good mental health activity for our school and our community, to see that our kids are still doing those things.”
Alexander said whatever change the district decides, he wants to give families as much time as possible to make preparations.
“The announcement for tier three is written, so it’s ready…When we look at all the key factors and indicators and say ‘ok, we need to move to tier three’, we can make that announcement, and give parents a three or four day advance notice,” Alexander said. “That would be our goal.”
Alexander said by Thursday afternoon or evening, the district would have enough information from Public Health Solutions about recent cases to make an announcement.
Board president Jon Zimmerman asked if the disruption of families has been considered in the district’s decision, when and if the schools move tiers.
“The disruption that it’s going to cause across the entire community is something that weighs very heavily in our minds,” Alexander said. “Ultimately, our job is to think about what’s best for kids, and I think that’s why we want to try and keep kids in school as long as we possibly can.”
