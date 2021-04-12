BPS ends mask mandate

After several months of mandating masks in Beatrice Public Schools, during a school board meeting Monday evening the board voted to once again make mask wearing optional for all students and staff for the remainder of the 2020-21 school year.
The action included the stipulation that the board can once again reinstate the mandate if there is a considerable risk due to increased outbreak or increased positivity rates, or sudden spikes in school cases.
The board discussed that within the past week, there have been 27 new COVID-19 within the Public Health Solutions district, six of which were in Gage County.
According to BPS’ COVID dashboard, there are four active cases in the district: one in Paddock Lane Elementary, one in Stoddard Elementary, one at Beatrice Community Preschool and one at Beatrice High School. The dashboard states that there are 30 students in remote learning while they self-isolate or quarantine, and those figures are updated on Thursdays each week.
“Regardless of opinions or decisions or anything else tonight, the one thing that is a fact is that the quarantine orders are still in place,” Superintendent Jason Alexander noted. “We are not in charge of the quarantine orders, and when I say we I mean the public school system…If a student tests positive and is not wearing a mask, and comes into contact with other students that are not wearing masks, then that contact tracing will be in effect, and then quarantine orders will be in place.”
Alexander noted that for a high school senior, if they are required to quarantine due to contact tracing towards the end of the school year, that would affect attendance at other school events, as well.
“Particularly the high school, I think, becomes problematic because kids move so much,” board member Doris Martin said. “If they’re in elementary and a student in a class tests positive, and it’s happened at the preschool, that whole class has had to go home. But at the high school, is it true that if that student goes throughout the day, period one through eight, each class that student is in will then have to quarantine?”
Alexander said yes, if that student is in contact with other students who are not wearing masks.
“So if someone was worried about catching something, as long as they had their mask on, they would not be quarantined,” school board president Jon Zimmerman said. “So if it was a senior, they’d just need to wear the mask and they don’t have to worry about it. So if we approved opt-out, it’s up to the individual person to make that decision whether they want to take the risk.”
Assistant Superintendent Jackie Nielsen said the length of quarantining for students has changed from what it was last fall. She said that students can now quarantine for five days, receive a negative COVID test and come back on the eighth day.
Board member Janet Byars noted that the district has spoken with their attorney, and that they have minimal liability for not enforcing Directed Health Measures.
“That to me was very important, that we do not put the district in a financial bind because we didn’t follow Directed Health Measures,” Byars said.
Byars said she commented during a February board meeting that if all staff who wanted the COVID vaccine vaccinated, that would make a difference in how she voted on mask opt-outs.
“I do feel that we have allowed adequate time for those people who wanted to be vaccinated to be vaccinated,” Byars said. “We’re never going to have 100%. I think we have to be realistic about that. We have a really low rate of infection right now, and the other thing is this motion does allow us to come in and do a mask mandate again if we see a significant increase or spike. Quite honestly, I’m comfortable going to optional masks at this point, and again, the responsibility will totally fall on the parents. If you have a senior, and you’re adamant that you want them to go through graduation, then I would really recommend that your child continue to wear a mask.”
The mask mandate was ended in a 6-1 vote, with Martin voting against.