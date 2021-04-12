BPS ends mask mandate

“I do feel that we have allowed adequate time for those people who wanted to be vaccinated to be vaccinated,” Byars said. “We’re never going to have 100%. I think we have to be realistic about that. We have a really low rate of infection right now, and the other thing is this motion does allow us to come in and do a mask mandate again if we see a significant increase or spike. Quite honestly, I’m comfortable going to optional masks at this point, and again, the responsibility will totally fall on the parents. If you have a senior, and you’re adamant that you want them to go through graduation, then I would really recommend that your child continue to wear a mask.”