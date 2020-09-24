BPS homecoming events to start Monday

Following the game will be the student king and queen coronation at the House of Orange.

This year’s king candidates are Andrew Arnold, Bennett Crandall, Colt Dittbrenner, Kaden Glynn, Zane Hoffman, Elijah Mangnall, Roel Navarrete, Brody Nelson, Jace Pethoud and Diego Rodriguez. The queen candidates are Sadie Glynn, Addison Hatcliff, Megan Hoffman, Makenna Hutt, Anna Ideus, Rylee Krzycki-Pangborn, Avery Plessel, Hailey Schaaf, Addyson Timmerman and Abby Ware.

“Under our Directed Health Measure, we are still stuck at six people per participant to attend the game,” BHS Activities Director Neal Randel said. “So that will be a little bit different this year. Obviously, all of our students are allowed to go, but unfortunately we won’t be able to open it up to the public yet until our DHM changes.”

BHS alumni and the Beatrice community can still cheer on the Orangemen and Lady O athletes by watching live streams through striv.tv/channel/beatrice/.

Following the coronation, students can attend a post-game cornhole tournament in the school.