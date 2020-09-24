BPS homecoming events to start Monday

After months of schooling from home due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Beatrice Public Schools may likely see its most welcomed homecoming yet, with several spirit days taking place next week.
Beatrice High School Principal Jason Sutter said traditional events will still take place, but amended to allow for wearing masks, social distancing and increased sanitary measures.
Events kick off Monday, Sept. 28 with a mismatch day theme, a varsity cross country meet at the University of Nebraska Kearney, a home JV and varsity girls golf match against Pius X Catholic High School, and a JV and reserve volleyball triangular at York.
Tuesday’s theme is farmer day, with a varsity tennis game against Kearney Catholic High School, a JV and varsity softball triangular at Springfield City Park, and a home JV and varsity volleyball triangular.
Wednesday is costume day, with a girls golf conference at the Bay Hills Golf Course. Thursday is jersey day, with a JV tennis match at Nebraska City, a home varsity volleyball triangular, and home JV and varsity softball games against Plattsmouth High School.
Finally, Friday is spirit day, with a pep rally at the House of Orange at 2:40 p.m., a varsity tennis invitational at Hannibal Park, JV and varsity cross country invitational at Syracuse and the 7 p.m. football game against Waverly, hence the school’s overall homecoming theme of “Sink the Vikings.”
Following the game will be the student king and queen coronation at the House of Orange.
This year’s king candidates are Andrew Arnold, Bennett Crandall, Colt Dittbrenner, Kaden Glynn, Zane Hoffman, Elijah Mangnall, Roel Navarrete, Brody Nelson, Jace Pethoud and Diego Rodriguez. The queen candidates are Sadie Glynn, Addison Hatcliff, Megan Hoffman, Makenna Hutt, Anna Ideus, Rylee Krzycki-Pangborn, Avery Plessel, Hailey Schaaf, Addyson Timmerman and Abby Ware.
“Under our Directed Health Measure, we are still stuck at six people per participant to attend the game,” BHS Activities Director Neal Randel said. “So that will be a little bit different this year. Obviously, all of our students are allowed to go, but unfortunately we won’t be able to open it up to the public yet until our DHM changes.”
BHS alumni and the Beatrice community can still cheer on the Orangemen and Lady O athletes by watching live streams through striv.tv/channel/beatrice/.
Following the coronation, students can attend a post-game cornhole tournament in the school.
Sutter said students participating in the post-game celebration will be required to wear masks, and that the school is prepared to disinfect bags and other high-touch surfaces between games. BHS has not had a homecoming dance for several years, which works well for the school this year, as Sutter noted they likely could not organize one due to COVID.
Other schools in the district are planning to hold their own homecoming events, as well. Lincoln, Stoddard and Paddock Lane elementary schools, as well as Beatrice Community Preschool all have the following themed days: crazy color day on Monday, occupation day on Tuesday, pajama day on Wednesday, jersey day on Thursday and spirit day on Friday.
“I think it’s going to be a fun, exciting week,” Sutter said.
