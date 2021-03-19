BPS lawyer discusses legality of school mask mandate, enforcing COVID vaccine

As new Directed Health Measures are released concerning the COVID-19 pandemic, and an increasing number of local individuals receive the vaccine, whether mask mandates should still be in place at schools has been a continued topic of discussion for Beatrice Public Schools.
During a workshop Thursday evening, Beatrice school board members discussed the possible legal ramifications for the district regarding COVID, the masks and vaccines.
Karen Haase, the district’s lawyer, said the DHM states it’s a criminal code violation for a student to attend school when they have been asked to isolate and quarantine. She explained that while criminal prosecution would be directed towards the parents, if a school does not remove the student from school and report it to the authorities, criminal prosecution could also include the administration.
“The Nebraska Department of Education opened up professional certification investigations against those administrators and threatened to take away their administrative certificates,” Haase said. “So I’m very protective of administrators. That’s not just losing this job, that’s losing their livelihood. So I got really aggressive in telling boards that you’re asking your superintendent to put their ticket on the line. I don’t think you can ask that.”
Haase said that while some schools have removed the mask mandate, others have kept it in order to help ensure that student activities continue. She said she has seen a number of altercations among parents and students in the event an unmasked student spreads COVID in schools and causes the cancellation of sports or activities.
“We had a lot of hard feelings,” Haase said. “We had kids shoving each other in the hallways over ‘put your damn mask on because I want to play.’ It was all activities that kind of drove the physical stuff, but we had a lot of it.”
Haase said the district cannot be sued if a student gets COVID-19 while in school, but that a parent could potentially sue another parent for that reason. She said in that case, a parent would have to prove that the only way their student could have gotten COVID was from that other student, and acknowledged that would be a difficult thing to prove.
Haase said removing mask mandates has been a hot topic for other schools she works with, as well.
“I do think you can. I do think there are potentially disruptive and negative things that could happen with your regular school operation if you drop it too soon,” Haase said. “But that’s not my job. It’s my job to tell you the pros and cons, and let you decide.”
Haase said there has been court cases that determined flu shots could be a condition of employment, which could set a legal precedent if the district wanted to require staff to get the COVID vaccine.
Roughly 60% of the BPS staff have received the vaccine at this time.
“Because of the emergency authorization, the health department is not going to require everyone to get a COVID vaccine,” Haase said. “That may be coming someday, but they don’t have to data to do that yet. But in general, the rules are different if you’re setting it as a condition of employment. I believe that you can require all of your classified staff and all of your administrators to get vaccinated. I have no doubt. Your certificated staff, I think you can also require it, I think the only question there is whether or not the union is going to want to bargain about it. But the union is very politically in support of vaccines, because they want their members to not die.”
Haase said there are exceptions where the board could have to make “reasonable accommodations”, including not wanting to take the vaccine for religious reasons, disability, or pregnancy.
“The fact that we’ve been operating all year in masks I think says that the accommodation could be that teachers and students are required to continue masking in that teacher’s classroom,” Haase said. “That for disability. For religion, we don’t have to make reasonable accommodations if the religious exercise creates more than a de minimis disruption. We are allowed to say ‘sorry, you have to quit your job or quit your religion, but you can’t do both.’”
Haase said that in the case of pregnant women not wanting to take the vaccine because of concerns that it may cause infertility, they could be covered by the Pregnancy Discrimination Act.
“Now, the Pregnancy Discrimination Act also requires accommodations to be made for a short amount of time. It hasn’t come up yet, but I think the legal position I think we take is ‘if you’re going to get pregnant, you’ve only got x number of months to get through it.’”
When COVID vaccines are made available to students, Haase said there is legal precedent that vaccines cannot be required, because parents can refuse that their student receive the mumps, measles and rubella vaccine. She said there is also a legal precedent that schools can remove unvaccinated students when there is an emergency outbreak, citing a case in Lincoln where a similar event happened when two students were removed during a mumps outbreak.
“I think the girls were out for like three months of school, and dad was saying ‘you have to let my kids back in. I don’t care if they get the mumps.’ The Nebraska Supreme Court said no, schools can keep unvaccinated kids out functionally indefinitely until the outbreak is over,” Haase said.
The school board members did not vote on any of these points during the workshop.