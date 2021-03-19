BPS lawyer discusses legality of school mask mandate, enforcing COVID vaccine

“We had a lot of hard feelings,” Haase said. “We had kids shoving each other in the hallways over ‘put your damn mask on because I want to play.’ It was all activities that kind of drove the physical stuff, but we had a lot of it.”

Haase said the district cannot be sued if a student gets COVID-19 while in school, but that a parent could potentially sue another parent for that reason. She said in that case, a parent would have to prove that the only way their student could have gotten COVID was from that other student, and acknowledged that would be a difficult thing to prove.

Haase said removing mask mandates has been a hot topic for other schools she works with, as well.

“I do think you can. I do think there are potentially disruptive and negative things that could happen with your regular school operation if you drop it too soon,” Haase said. “But that’s not my job. It’s my job to tell you the pros and cons, and let you decide.”

Haase said there has been court cases that determined flu shots could be a condition of employment, which could set a legal precedent if the district wanted to require staff to get the COVID vaccine.

Roughly 60% of the BPS staff have received the vaccine at this time.