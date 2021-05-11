BPS officials discuss planned protests

The statement further noted that students were able to have school in-person and participate in activities, something other schools in other states and in the metro areas of Nebraska were not able to do.

The statement said that school districts were also “caught off guard” by the proposed health education standards from the Nebraska Department of Education.

“The public needs to know that the health standards will go through several reviews and drafts prior to their adoption,” the statement notes. “Most curriculum standards are approved in the fall of the school year to give school districts time to unpack them and alter their curriculums for the following school year. We anticipate the final draft to be completed in September.”

The statement notes that health education standards cover more than just sex education, and that the district does not agree with many of the standards in its draft form.