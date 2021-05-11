BPS officials discuss planned protests

In light of the planned protests across Nebraska schools this Friday, the Beatrice Public School district has released a statement addressing several of the group’s concerns.
The Facebook page “Nebraskans Against Government Overreach” has announced a statewide protest on Friday, May 14. According to the page, the group’s goals are to “get masks off our kids, end the sex-ed, get politically biased agenda out of our schools, end the abuse.”
BPS Superintendent Jason Alexander released a statement on Monday, and explained the goal is to show the district’s stances on these goals, and not to prevent anyone from protesting.
The statement notes that masks have been optional for all in attendance at BPS since the school board meeting on April 8.
“As stated in July of 2020, once the vaccinations were available to staff, the board would take action in making masks optional at Beatrice Public Schools…With Beatrice Public Schools being one of the first schools in the state to offer the entire staff access to the vaccine and with the 30 day immunization period having passed, the board made the decision to make masks optional,” the statement said. “We still believe that our processes and protocols throughout the course of the year allowed us to remain in school all year long from August 14th through the end of our school year on May 21st, with minimal disruption to the daily attendance of students.”
The statement further noted that students were able to have school in-person and participate in activities, something other schools in other states and in the metro areas of Nebraska were not able to do.
The statement said that school districts were also “caught off guard” by the proposed health education standards from the Nebraska Department of Education.
“The public needs to know that the health standards will go through several reviews and drafts prior to their adoption,” the statement notes. “Most curriculum standards are approved in the fall of the school year to give school districts time to unpack them and alter their curriculums for the following school year. We anticipate the final draft to be completed in September.”
The statement notes that health education standards cover more than just sex education, and that the district does not agree with many of the standards in its draft form.
“The Superintendent has gone on record with the Commissioner of Education and at a board meeting telling the board of education that he would not recommend board approval of the new health standards in its current form because of the controversial standards mixed within some very good health standards,” the statement said. “School districts do not have to adopt these standards, because they are not part of the core standards outlined by the federal and state education offices. Beatrice Public Schools will be proposing its own set of health standards to the Board of Education and the public in the near future.”
The statement provided a link for those wanting to give input to the State Board of Education: nde.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_8dI1y2pRSfXlG8R
Finally, the statement noted that the Board of Education has an Americanism and Civics Committee that meets at least twice a year and reviews all new social studies standards, curriculum, textbook and material purchases.
“These meetings allow the public to provide input to the committee and the Board of Education,” the statement said. “Beatrice Public Schools just finished holding their two public meetings to ensure that a political biased agenda does not exist in any of our literature or instructional practices. It is the job of all school districts to provide the information regarding our constitution, amendments, bill of rights, and historical facts. It is then the responsibility of the student and their parents to develop their own opinions based upon the historical perspectives that have been taught.”
The statement said for anyone wanting more information or clarification about these points, they can contact the district at 402-223-1500.