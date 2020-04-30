BPS online courses to end May 14

An outline for summer school and exchanging supplies at Beatrice Public Schools amid COVID-19 concerns was discussed during an online board of education meeting Thursday evening.
Superintendent Jason Alexander said online classes are scheduled to end Thursday, May 14, with no finals being given. Starting May 15, students may begin returning district materials to the school and taking any personal belongings left when the schools closed in March.
Alexander said that methods to collect materials have not been determined by administration, and that each building may have a different system.
“We have a meeting scheduled next week to do that and make sure that that happens not only efficiently, but most importantly safely,” Alexander said.
BPS staff are scheduled to return to schools from May 4-8 to begin shutdown preparations for the summer, with finalized preparations and professional development activities to take place May 18-20.
“There are about four different scenarios we think we’re going to need to prepare for next year. We want to give staff enough time to be thinking about that before we bring them back, which we’re looking at doing towards the end of July. All of these details are still moving parts that require some time and some thought with our administrative team to come to fruition,” Alexander said.
Assistant Superintendent Jackie Nielsen said credit recovery for Beatrice High School students is still being determined, but that summer school for kindergarten through third grade students will be done online from June 1-25 on Mondays through Thursdays.
Summer school was determined by students’ standardized testing scores, and Nielsen said parents are currently being contacted if their kid qualifies. The online lessons will be taught through Zoom and Seesaw Learning, which teachers are already using to provide educational materials while the school buildings are closed.
“If we have enough staff, we will move it up to fourth and fifth graders who struggle with reading, based upon their assessment scores …We will talk to their current teachers and ask them for help in providing us specific areas that they need to improve on,” Nielsen said.
Nielsen said The Best Possible Summer is slated to return in 2021.
