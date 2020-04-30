BPS online courses to end May 14

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

An outline for summer school and exchanging supplies at Beatrice Public Schools amid COVID-19 concerns was discussed during an online board of education meeting Thursday evening.

Superintendent Jason Alexander said online classes are scheduled to end Thursday, May 14, with no finals being given. Starting May 15, students may begin returning district materials to the school and taking any personal belongings left when the schools closed in March.

Alexander said that methods to collect materials have not been determined by administration, and that each building may have a different system.

“We have a meeting scheduled next week to do that and make sure that that happens not only efficiently, but most importantly safely,” Alexander said.

BPS staff are scheduled to return to schools from May 4-8 to begin shutdown preparations for the summer, with finalized preparations and professional development activities to take place May 18-20.