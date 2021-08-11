BPS prepares for 2021-2022 school year

School is officially back in session for Beatrice Public School students this week, with kindergarten through sixth grade and ninth grade starting on Thursday, Aug. 12, and preschool and upperclassmen at the middle and high schools starting on Friday, Aug. 13.
Paddock Lane, Stoddard and Lincoln elementary schools helped prepare students and parents this week with a sneak peek open house Monday and Tuesday evening, allowing kids to meet their new teachers, drop off supplies, and speak to their fellow classmates and make potential future friends.
Afterwards, families could have a picnic in the schools’ gymnasiums, where there was also information about the schools’ BLAST program after school and signups for the PTO.
“Really, it’s just starting off on the right foot by forming those connections with families, and having it be a familiar face when they show up on the first day,” Jenna Larsen, a second grade teacher at Lincoln, said. “They know they’re leaving their child with somebody they recognize, and their child feels more comfortable because it’s not an unknown situation. They’re coming into somewhere they’ve been, their things are here already, it just really does help create a smoother transition from summertime back into school.”
Kevin Jansen, the principal for both Lincoln and Stoddard, said having people back in school for the sneak peek is an amazing feeling, and that everyone is excited for classes to start.
“I just think it’s great to get kids back into the classroom, get them educated and start the year off on the right note,” Jansen said. “I’m very excited. Enrollment is absolutely booming. [Paddock Lane principal Betty Replogle] and I are talking daily with new students moving into our district, and I think that’s the presence of the great quality of education that Beatrice Public Schools has given, and all of the community partners working together bringing in great families into our community, as well.”
Jansen said busing has changed for the elementary schools this year, and final details should be sent to parents by Thursday.
Beatrice Middle School principal Andrew Haake said as with previous years, Fourth Street is closed before and after school for buses, and that parents picking up or dropping off students need to use the alley north of the school, or the First Presbyterian Church parking lot.
Daily commutes can be impacted by busing or students walking, as well.
Beatrice Police Captain Dan Moss said crosswalks at the 19th and Grant, 19th and Lincoln, 6th and Elk and 8th and Scott intersections, and 5th Street near the middle school, are especially busy between 8-8:30a.m. He also reminded the community that yellow flashing lights on a school bus means that it’s getting ready to stop.
“When the red lights come on and the stop sign comes out, it’s illegal to pass, even if it’s multiple lanes going one way,” Moss said. “It’s illegal to pass the vehicle, and it’s a $500 fine if you get cited for it.”
Moss said around most of the district’s schools, there are times and places where it is illegal to park, especially right before or after school.
“They’re usually set up that way just to make traffic flow easier, so if people could really pay attention to the parking signs and not park where they’re not supposed to,” Moss said. “The other big one is it’s illegal in the city to stop in the middle of the road to drop your child off. So when you are dropping your child off, you do need to pull up to a curb and find a legal parking space.”