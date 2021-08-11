BPS prepares for 2021-2022 school year

“I just think it’s great to get kids back into the classroom, get them educated and start the year off on the right note,” Jansen said. “I’m very excited. Enrollment is absolutely booming. [Paddock Lane principal Betty Replogle] and I are talking daily with new students moving into our district, and I think that’s the presence of the great quality of education that Beatrice Public Schools has given, and all of the community partners working together bringing in great families into our community, as well.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Jansen said busing has changed for the elementary schools this year, and final details should be sent to parents by Thursday.

Beatrice Middle School principal Andrew Haake said as with previous years, Fourth Street is closed before and after school for buses, and that parents picking up or dropping off students need to use the alley north of the school, or the First Presbyterian Church parking lot.

Daily commutes can be impacted by busing or students walking, as well.

Beatrice Police Captain Dan Moss said crosswalks at the 19th and Grant, 19th and Lincoln, 6th and Elk and 8th and Scott intersections, and 5th Street near the middle school, are especially busy between 8-8:30a.m. He also reminded the community that yellow flashing lights on a school bus means that it’s getting ready to stop.