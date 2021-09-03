BPS prepares for shortened week of homecoming events

Joan Workman, leadership class teacher at BHS, said there will be a few activities during the game, and then the leadership class is in charge of the post-game cornhole tournament and pizza in the high school’s gym.

“It’s funny, because a lot of kids don’t understand that homecoming started out for alumni coming home, so we really tried to push that this year, so they understand that it’s about them, but it’s also about alumni,” Workman said. “So we’re also going to do a few things for alumni at the game, but it’s just a great tradition. It brings the school together, and it’s just a fun time to relax and have fun.”