BPS prepares for shortened week of homecoming events

It may be a short homecoming week for Beatrice Public Schools students next week, but that doesn’t make it any less spirited. The district has several activities lined up to celebrate Orangemen pride and welcome back students and alumni alike.
Theme days for Beatrice Community Preschool are class color day Tuesday, jersey or favorite team attire on Thursday, and spirit day on Friday.
Lincoln, Paddock Lane and Stoddard elementary schools are sharing themes of costume day Tuesday, pajama day Wednesday, jersey day Thursday and spirit day Friday.
The theme days at Beatrice High School are costume day Tuesday, western Wednesday, jersey Thursday and spirit day Friday.
All the spirit culminates on Friday, when BHS holds a pep rally at the House of Orange, with dance and cheer team performances, crowning the staff royalty, and announcing the top five homecoming king and queen candidates.
This years’ top 10 homecoming queen candidates are Jaiden Coudeyras, Avery Gaertig, Tavia Hausman, Ashton Hovendick, Chelsea Leners, Morgan Mahoney, Lauren Pieper, Madeline Swanson, Jaidyn Vanschoiack and Laney Workman.
The top homecoming king candidates are Austin Burroughs, Tagg DeBoer, Drew Gleason, Connor Hamilton, Caleb Jones, Elliot Jurgens, Cole Maschmann, Simon Pinkerton, Trevor Reinke and Ian Scheele.
Then at 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 10, the Orangemen football team will take on Blair High School in the House of Orange.
Joan Workman, leadership class teacher at BHS, said there will be a few activities during the game, and then the leadership class is in charge of the post-game cornhole tournament and pizza in the high school’s gym.
“It’s funny, because a lot of kids don’t understand that homecoming started out for alumni coming home, so we really tried to push that this year, so they understand that it’s about them, but it’s also about alumni,” Workman said. “So we’re also going to do a few things for alumni at the game, but it’s just a great tradition. It brings the school together, and it’s just a fun time to relax and have fun.”