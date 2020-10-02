BPS prepares students, community for higher tier learning

As part of preparations should Public Health Solutions’ COVID-19 dial move to the “elevated risk” level, Beatrice Public Schools released a statement Thursday afternoon to remind the community of the district’s four-tiered plan.
Currently, BPS is in tier two, which makes masks mandatory, with an opt-out option. The statement said staff and students are being prepared for if the district moves to a higher tier.
“We've been very grateful to the community for the overwhelming support in our efforts to keep students and staff safe in our buildings,” the statement said. “So in that same spirit of cooperation, we want to take this opportunity to remind everyone about the details of our tier plan in preparation for possible tightening of the mitigation guidance from our local health services.”
Possible tier three measures include requiring temperature checks for all students and staff, staggering exit times and locations, further restrictions on student interaction, and suspension of the opt-out option for masks.
The statement said that an elevated county risk level does not necessarily mean the district will move to tier three learning.
“We can and will evolve our practices, and we will continue to adapt with guidance from trusted health sources,” the statement said. “The district has the ability to continue to operate with kids in school as long as it doesn’t affect our staffing capabilities or the safety of the children and community at large.”
Tier four of the district’s plan is a move to total virtual learning. The statement asked parents and guardians to speak with childcare professionals and employers to ensure plans are in place for students, should the district move to tier three or four.
“Again, these are just possibilities,” the statement said. “Our goal is, and will remain, to keep students and staff safely learning together in the classroom. All of these changes are designed to provide the best chance at that.”
A dashboard updating the community on the number of active COVID-19 cases in the district, and what school is involved, is linked to the district’s website at beatricepublicschools.org/
More information about the Public Health Solutions risk dial, as well as current COVID-19 cases in Gage and surrounding counties, can be found at phsneb.org/
