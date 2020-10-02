BPS prepares students, community for higher tier learning

As part of preparations should Public Health Solutions’ COVID-19 dial move to the “elevated risk” level, Beatrice Public Schools released a statement Thursday afternoon to remind the community of the district’s four-tiered plan.

Currently, BPS is in tier two, which makes masks mandatory, with an opt-out option. The statement said staff and students are being prepared for if the district moves to a higher tier.

“We've been very grateful to the community for the overwhelming support in our efforts to keep students and staff safe in our buildings,” the statement said. “So in that same spirit of cooperation, we want to take this opportunity to remind everyone about the details of our tier plan in preparation for possible tightening of the mitigation guidance from our local health services.”

Possible tier three measures include requiring temperature checks for all students and staff, staggering exit times and locations, further restrictions on student interaction, and suspension of the opt-out option for masks.

The statement said that an elevated county risk level does not necessarily mean the district will move to tier three learning.