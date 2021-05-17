BPS recognizes retirees

Haake worked for 23 years as a kindergarten paraeducator at Paddock Lane Elementary.

“The ultimate paraeducator,” the presentation noted. “She is so good, she knows what you need before you do! She can make the ‘run’ from kindergarten to the office faster than the most agile kindergarten student. She has made an indelible mark at Paddock Lane and will be greatly missed!”

Sherry Cullison has been a secretary at Beatrice High School for 28 years. She said her favorite memories always center around the graduating class of seniors when its their time to check-out caps and gowns.

“They are so proud and just shine when I compliment and congratulate them,” Cullison said. “Many of them take the time to hug me awkwardly and leave with tears in their eyes.”

Finally, Brethouwer has worked as the director of buildings and grounds for the district for 38 years. He said he’s going to miss the camaraderie and relationships of all the staff and individuals he’s worked with, and that he’s relieved and scared about the decision to retire.

“Doing something for so long makes you question if it’s the right thing to do, but I look forward to not having the stress,” Brethouwer noted.