BPS recognizes retirees

On Friday, in addition to it being the last day of school for many Beatrice Public School students, it will also for 20 district staff members before they enter retirement.
The retirees were recently recognized at the school board meeting last week, as well as a special Professional Learning Community meeting with their families.
Superintendent Jason Alexander said that the district has many students that have achieved academically, athletically and in their extracurricular activities.
“All of the things that they’ve done, they’ve been able to do because of the help of these folks that are standing here, plus many others that are not quite as fortunate and at that retirement age,” Alexander said. “But we would be remiss if we didn’t recognize these folks that are with us tonight.”
The classified staff members that are retiring include Joni Bruhn, Dave Rosenbaum, Norma Mercer, Bonnie Bartlett, Vicki Haake, Sherry Cullison and Terry Brethouwer.
Bruhn has worked for five years as the activities secretary at Beatrice High School. She said her favorite memories include working alongside amazing staff and preparing for the ‘Staff Infection’ dances, creating the year-end awards for coaches and adapting to their unique styles, watching students compete, excel, fail and bounce back, especially in state basketball, and the continued support from administrators to make her job the best ever.
Rosenbaum worked for seven years as the library and media paraeducator at Beatrice High School.
“As a former history teacher, Dave Rosenbaum has had such a positive impact at the high school in his seven years,” a presentation during the PLC noted. “He is always willing to help all teachers and students at any time. He proctors tests, helps students study for tests, and proofreads college essays. He is a true gem, and is going to be missed so much.”
Mercer worked as a special education paraeducator at Paddock Lane Elementary for 13 years.
“A paraeducator who should truly take the test for nursing! She has every aspect of student health procedures fine-tuned,” the presentation noted. “She can recognize a health need before the individual knows they are ill. Norma has added a special touch to our special needs program that will be greatly missed.”
Bartlett has been a resource paraeducator at Beatrice Middle School for 21 years. She said since she’s worked at three different schools, she will give a favorite memory from each one.
“At the High School, I was playing dodgeball with my special ed students and fell hard onto the gym floor. Their concern to see if I was okay was touching,” Bartlett said. “When studying Nebraska history in fourth grade at Cedar Elementary, the teacher asked the students to choose a Nebraska town to learn about. The student I was assigned chose the town of Bartlett because of my last name. The highlight of Middle School was going on Mr. Policky's Washington, D.C. history trip with my eighth grade granddaughter.”
Haake worked for 23 years as a kindergarten paraeducator at Paddock Lane Elementary.
“The ultimate paraeducator,” the presentation noted. “She is so good, she knows what you need before you do! She can make the ‘run’ from kindergarten to the office faster than the most agile kindergarten student. She has made an indelible mark at Paddock Lane and will be greatly missed!”
Sherry Cullison has been a secretary at Beatrice High School for 28 years. She said her favorite memories always center around the graduating class of seniors when its their time to check-out caps and gowns.
“They are so proud and just shine when I compliment and congratulate them,” Cullison said. “Many of them take the time to hug me awkwardly and leave with tears in their eyes.”
Finally, Brethouwer has worked as the director of buildings and grounds for the district for 38 years. He said he’s going to miss the camaraderie and relationships of all the staff and individuals he’s worked with, and that he’s relieved and scared about the decision to retire.
“Doing something for so long makes you question if it’s the right thing to do, but I look forward to not having the stress,” Brethouwer noted.
“When you take the full number of years that our classified staff members who are leaving us and retiring this year, and add those all up, that’s 135 years of institutional knowledge that walks out our door,” Alexander said. “And we’re going to miss these folks, because they’ve touched lives, they’ve been there to work with kids, they’ve been there to support the kids that need help, but also support the teachers that needed their help, as well. Thank you.”
The certified staff retiring include Pam McGhee, Karla Shelley, Pam Burgess, Jill Wiens, Marian Wallen, Mike Policky, Kelly Meyer, Beth Jurgens, Renee Jones and Fran Martin.
McGhee has spent her entire 26-year career in Beatrice, and is currently a second grade teacher at Lincoln Elementary. She said one of her favorite memories was last summer, when she heard one of her past students was hired to teach at the high school.
“He happened to be working for Mead Lumber over the summer, delivering something to our house,” McGhee recalled. “I hadn't seen him for a while, so I was thrilled to see him and offer up congratulations. He turned to me and said, ‘Well, Mrs. McGhee, you are the reason I became a teacher in the first place.’”
Randel has spent 13 years of a 26-year career in Beatrice, and is a counselor at Beatrice Middle School. She said her favorite memory is seeing all of the successes and failures of the students that she’s worked with.
“Narrowing it down to one memory is impossible, but the relationships between everyone I have worked with are the best memories,” Randel said.
For four years of a 28-year career, Shelley has worked as a special education teacher at Paddock Lane Elementary. She said she’s excited about retiring because she still feels young, and has plenty of willingness to do different things.
“At the end of the day, ask yourself: would you have wanted your child/children to want to be part of this classroom today?” Shelley said as her advice to beginning teachers.
Burgess has spent 21 years of a 28-year career in Beatrice, and is currently the librarian at Paddock Lane Elementary. Her advice to beginning teachers was not to do it because of getting summers off, if their hearts aren’t in it and if they’re not willing to commit to the kids.
“I feel good about [retiring],” Burgess said. “With nine grandchildren, I am excited to now join my husband in being a grandparent. It’s going to be a change, but it’s a good change and the right thing to do.”
Wiens has spent her entire 31-year career in Beatrice, and is currently a third grade teacher at Stoddard Elementary. She said it’s a stressful job, especially this past year, and she’s excited to spend time with family, but that she will miss the staff that have become like family while working together.
“Patience is very important,” Wiens’ advice to new teachers was. “Try and leave school at school and take time for you and your family. This is probably the most difficult thing to do, it has been the first thing I think of when I wake up in the morning, and the last thing I think of before bed.”
Wallen has spent her entire 32-year in Beatrice, teaching in the same fourth grade classroom at Stoddard Elementary the whole time. She said her retirement plans include golfing and spending time with her two new grandchildren in Colorado.
“Over the years, the staff that I worked with has been awesome we were like a family,” Wallen said. “It helped the kids that we knew each other. Seeing the faces of the kids when they got to go on field trips was always fun.”
For 30 years of his 32-year career, Policky has worked in Beatrice, and he is currently a social studies teacher at Beatrice Middle School. His advice to new teachers was to get more sleep.
“Build relationships with your kids,” Policky said. “Content will happen, but relationships last forever and take time…Have the wisdom not to beat yourself up. Know that every kid is a good kid, some just make more poor choices than others. There’s good in everybody, you just have to try to find it.”
Meyer has worked for 25 years of his 32-year career as the vocal music instructor at Beatrice High School. He said the biggest change he’s seen in education is the use of cellphones and instant communication, and therefore having to get students more interested in a choral piece.
“One of the best memories is opening up the Hevelone Center here in Beatrice and opening concerts, and musicals. The Sound of Music in 1998-1999 with the orchestra pit was an amazing experience,” Meyer said.
Jurgens has worked in Beatrice for 33 years, and is a third grade teacher at Stoddard Elementary. Her advice to beginning teachers was to be a part of the community, get to know families and be involved so students and families know who you are outside of school.
“There’s a lot of great memories, but one that stands out is when the room moms put on a bridal shower for us at school,” Jurgens said. “It was so family-oriented and a good time. Both my husband and I were very surprised.”
Jones has worked with the district for 43 years, and is currently a resource teacher at Paddock Lane Elementary. She said some of her favorite memories include working with the staff at Cedar Elementary.
“Patience is critical. A multitude of patience is required,” Jones said as her advice to new teachers. “You have to be able to be flexible, know that it’s ok to try something else if what you are doing is not working, and come back and try it again later.”
Lastly, Martin has had the longest career of any of the retirees, working for BPS for 51 years. She is currently the reading interventionist at Paddock Lane Elementary.
“It’s hard to see you go, but we know the differences you’ve made in kids’ lives…You’ve been to countless hours of ballgames, you’ve been to countless hours of activities, you’ve been to countless hours of homework assignments, answering questions, telephone calls, emails, and now that’s all going to be gone, but your memory with us will last forever,” Alexander said. “And we appreciate, on behalf of the entire Beatrice Board of Education and community, the work that you’ve done with our students over your tenure here. Thank you.”
The district also has two administrators retiring, including high school assistant principal and activities director Neal Randel, and middle school principal John Jarosh.
Randel spent 14 years of his 30-year career in Beatrice. He said one of the biggest changes in education he’s seen is the use of social media and having staff, students and patrons use it to voice their opinions.
“People have always had opinions, but we didn’t necessarily always hear them,” Randel said. “[Also] the impact of people just saying what they want about someone else without even calling or talking to them.”
Randel said his favorite memory is seeing the House of Orange be completed.
“It’s an awesome feeling to have seen that become the front door of Beatrice,” Randel said. “The help and ideas from other AD’s in the state and relationships built has been second to none.”
Jarosh spent 22 years of his 40-year career in Beatrice. He also said technology has been the biggest change he’s seen, as well as the differences in expectations.
“When I started, I signed a contract, got a lesson plan book and was told what number to call if I was sick and ‘good luck!’ No mentors, nothing else, just make it work,” Jarosh said.
Jarosh said his advice to new teachers if to care and try.
“Understand it doesn’t matter what your role is as an educator, whether it’s teaching, administrating or coaching, care and try, and you will be fine,” Jarosh said.
“These gentlemen have committed time not just to kids in classrooms, or teachers that needed help and support, but they’ve been to activities, they’ve picked up after activities, they’ve set up before activities and they’ve spent numerous hours responding to parents’ concerns, trying to work through situations with students that weren’t always easy,” Alexander said. “They’ve done it gracefully and to the best of their ability, and we respect them and appreciate their service, as well.”
In total, these retirees have worked a combined 567 years in education.
“That’s a lot,” Alexander said. “That’s tough to replace. And we’re excited about that challenge, but at the same time we’re afraid, because we know when you were here, things were in good hands. So we wish you well in your next chapter. We want you to know how much we appreciate what you’ve done, and we hope that in the next years, you won’t forget, and you’ll come back to visit. We want you all to come back. Congratulations, best wishes, and happy retirement to all of you.”