BPS releases statement outlining concerns with drafted state health standards

“While such standards outside the core curriculum are not binding on a district, they express and establish expectations from the State Board that inevitably will be imposed upon schools irrespective of their advisory nature and sensitive subject matter,” the letter states. “The State Board would be asking each school district to account for the State Board’s decision and answer to groups of various interests and opinions as they question any adherence to, or divergence from, the proposed standards, which is also why Beatrice will be writing their own standards for health.”

The letter closes restating that the Beatrice Public Schools Board of Education will not be adopting the proposed state standards of health as written, as in their opinion, it would undermine the buy-in of local citizens and their school boards din making curricular decisions consistent with community values.

The Beatrice school board also discussed the proposed health standards during their meeting Monday evening.