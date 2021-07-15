BPS releases statement outlining concerns with drafted state health standards

On Wednesday morning, Beatrice Public Schools Superintendent Jason Alexander and school board President Jon Zimmerman released an open letter to the Nebraska State Board of Education outlining their concerns with the drafted state health standards.
“While we recognize the importance of health education as part of any student’s public school experience, the draft standards for this area highlight issues which are incompatible with a uniform approach established at the state level,” the letter said.
The letter then outlined the Beatrice Board of Education’s concerns per grade level.
For kindergarten students, this includes learning the fundamental components of sexual health and characteristics relating to sexuality, and discussing different kinds of family structures.
For first grade, it includes learning the fundamental components of sexual health and defining gender, gender identity, and gender-role stereotypes.
For second grade, they noted the discussion on how media influences thoughts, feelings and beliefs, including bias, perceptions, social norms, spirituality and gender roles, and learning to recognize the differences in genitalia.
In third grade, this includes discussing stereotypes and racial bias in media and books, defining sexual orientation and discussing the range of ways people express their gender and how gender-role stereotypes may influence behavior.
In fourth grade, it includes differentiating between sexual orientation and gender identity, and distinguishing between sex assigned at birth and gender identity, and explaining how they may or may not differ.
In fifth grade, they noted describing the benefits of being sexually abstinent, explaining that gender expression and gender identity exist along a spectrum, explaining the significance of physical changes in puberty and the potential role of hormone blockers on young people who identify as transgender, and explaining how culture, media and other factors influence perceptions about body image, gender roles and attractiveness.
For sixth grade, this includes defining and explaining the difference between cisgender, transgender, gender non-binary, gender expansive and gender identity, defining sexual identity and explaining a range of identities related to sexual orientation including heterosexual, bisexual, lesbian, gay, queer, two-spirit, asexual and pansexual, and discussing the ways people express their gender and how gender-role stereotypes may limit behavior.
For seventh grade, it includes defining vaginal, oral and anal sex, and their relationship to STD and HIV transmission.
And in eighth grade, they noted developing a plan to eliminate or reduce risk of unintended pregnancy and STDs, including HIV, and assessing the role hormones play in physical, social, cognitive, and emotional changes during adolescence, including among people who are intersex and transgender.
“While such standards outside the core curriculum are not binding on a district, they express and establish expectations from the State Board that inevitably will be imposed upon schools irrespective of their advisory nature and sensitive subject matter,” the letter states. “The State Board would be asking each school district to account for the State Board’s decision and answer to groups of various interests and opinions as they question any adherence to, or divergence from, the proposed standards, which is also why Beatrice will be writing their own standards for health.”
The letter closes restating that the Beatrice Public Schools Board of Education will not be adopting the proposed state standards of health as written, as in their opinion, it would undermine the buy-in of local citizens and their school boards din making curricular decisions consistent with community values.
The Beatrice school board also discussed the proposed health standards during their meeting Monday evening.
Alexander read a statement from Nebraska Education Commissioner Matt Blomstedt, which said in part “during the June board meeting, I outlined an intention to review the standards drafting process to better engage stakeholders, engage school leaders and engage others. Though the health education standards were drafted in a similar process as other content areas, it clearly did not serve us well from this instance. This is unfortunate, as it has created a still escalating concern, and the board and I are committed to bringing that to a resolution.”
The Nebraska Department of Education’s website states that a second draft of the health standards will be released later this summer, before the standards reach an anticipated approval date this fall.
A full first draft of the state standards can be accessed at education.ne.gov/healthed/health-education-standards-development/
“We are still working on creating our own health standards, as well,” BPS Assistant Superintendent, Jackie Nielsen, said. “We are not for sure what the second draft will come out with, but we are still in the process of creating our own standards.”