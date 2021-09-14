BPS school board approves budget, tax request for upcoming year

BPS Superintendent Jason Alexander said the goals of the budget cycle are to finance educational programs that support the best interest of the students, adjust the general fund and building fund to accommodate future building needs, maintain an appropriate revenue stream in light of projected state aid revenue loss, recognize the continued burden on property tax owners, and maintain roughly four months of cash reserves.

Alexander explained that the state aid portion of the budget is determined by the Tax Equity Educational Opportunity Support Act or TEEOSA formula, which looks at the district’s needs and subtracts from the resources they already have to equalize the budget.

“The last three years, our state aid has been up, and I will say primarily the reason for that is because our valuations have not increased much,” Alexander said. “So that leads us to a pretty strong prediction that because of the increase this year of 4.15%, we will expect to see a continued decrease in state aid next year. Because it’s just a very well-known fact that as your valuations go up, your state aid is going down. The fact of the matter is, property tax payers get penalized even more for valuations going higher, because the state doesn’t necessarily fill in that gap.”