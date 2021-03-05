BPS staff receive COVID-19 vaccine

After months of discussions and anticipation, on Friday, roughly 225 people or 60% of Beatrice Public School staff were given the COVID-19 vaccine.
“We’re excited," Superintendent Jason Alexander said. "It’s a great day. People are happy to be able to finally see some relief in the future.”
During a recent school board meeting, Alexander said the district was originally planning to receive vaccines at the beginning or middle of February, but was delayed to the beginning of March due to nationwide shortages. He said BPS was the first district chosen to receive the vaccine in a lottery of all the schools within the Educational Service Units five and six.
Alexander said plans were further changed on Wednesday, when the district was notified they’d receive the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, which is one dose instead of two. He said all staff that signed up to receive the dose should receive it Friday, unless they were absent.
“I think especially in the school and the community, it’s important for us to take a second not to always just think about ourselves, and think about our parents or grandparents or people you might work with who might be more susceptible to something like this,” BHS band teacher Andrew Johnson said. “This is an opportunity for me to help take care of those people, as well. I think that’s the key part to this. Even though I’m in an age group that isn’t as high-risk, I know I come in contact with some of those people, so I’m doing my part.”
BPS has had several COVID safety measures in place since returning to school last fall, one of the most argued being the mask mandate that was enacted several weeks into the school year. Reducing staff exposure has been a significant part of that determination.
Alexander said now that staff have been given the vaccine, the mask mandate is an issue that the district needs to reevaluate and discuss once the vaccine goes into effect.
Different studies are showing that depending on the type of vaccine administered, it can take two weeks to a month before the vaccine takes full effect.
“We know there’s an immunity period of about 28 to 30 days before anybody would make any recommendations, but that would be something that we’re discussing and evaluating and making decisions on,” Alexander said. “I just think we’re excited for our school, and our community in general. It’s been a long, trying situation, but this kind of brings a light at the end of the tunnel that we’re all excited to see.”