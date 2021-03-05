BPS staff receive COVID-19 vaccine

After months of discussions and anticipation, on Friday, roughly 225 people or 60% of Beatrice Public School staff were given the COVID-19 vaccine.

“We’re excited," Superintendent Jason Alexander said. "It’s a great day. People are happy to be able to finally see some relief in the future.”

During a recent school board meeting, Alexander said the district was originally planning to receive vaccines at the beginning or middle of February, but was delayed to the beginning of March due to nationwide shortages. He said BPS was the first district chosen to receive the vaccine in a lottery of all the schools within the Educational Service Units five and six.

Alexander said plans were further changed on Wednesday, when the district was notified they’d receive the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, which is one dose instead of two. He said all staff that signed up to receive the dose should receive it Friday, unless they were absent.

