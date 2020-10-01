BPS students participate in homecoming week activities

Beatrice Public School students have been showing their Orangemen pride this week, as the district celebrates homecoming with several spirit days and fall sports victories.
On Wednesday, the Lady Orange volleyball team beat Bennington and Concordia in a triangular at the O Zone, and the girl’s golf team placed third in the Trailblazer Conference tournament at Bay Hills Golf Course in Plattsmouth. There were also several personal victories in the cross country and tennis games played this week.
Beatrice High School’s homecoming court members were announced Wednesday. The queen candidates are Megan Hoffman, Rylee Pangborn, Hailey Schaaf, Addy Timmerman and Abby Ware, and the king candidates are Colt Dittbrenner, Eli Mangnall, Roel Navarrete, Brody Nelson and Diego Rodriguez.
A pep rally will be held at the House of Orange on Friday at 2:40 p.m., as well as a varsity tennis invitational at Hannibal Park, a JV and varsity cross country invitational at Syracuse, and finally, the 7 p.m. homecoming football game against Waverly.
Following the game will be the student king and queen coronation at the House of Orange, and after that, students can attend a post-game cornhole tournament in the school.
BHS alumni and the Beatrice community can still cheer on the Orangemen and Lady O athletes by watching live streams through striv.tv/channel/beatrice/.
“Under our Directed Health Measure, we are still stuck at six people per participant to attend the game,” BHS Activities Director Neal Randel said. “So that will be a little bit different this year. Obviously, all of our students are allowed to go, but unfortunately we won’t be able to open it up to the public yet until our DHM changes.”
BHS Principal Jason Sutter said students participating in the post-game celebration will be required to wear masks, and that the school is prepared to disinfect bags and other high-touch surfaces between games. BHS has not had a homecoming dance for several years, which works well for the school this year, as Sutter noted they likely could not organize one due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
