BPS students participate in Read Across America activities

It was a “Wacky Wednesday” and other weekdays for Beatrice preschool and elementary students, as they participate in Dr. Seuss-related activities for national Read Across America Week.
Each school had different themes. On Friday, Stoddard wore as many hats as possible for “The 500 Hats of Bartholomew Cubbins," Paddock Lane dressed up as their favorite characters for “Oh, the Places You'll Go!," Lincoln had a beach day and Beatrice Community Preschool dressed in their school colors.
“I just appreciate our administration letting us have these dress up days,” Susan Wait, a fourth grade teacher at Stoddard, said. “Sometimes it can become a distraction, but I think as teachers we really try to balance between having fun and keeping structure. It’s a good way for self-expression, and not just self-expression but to be a part of the group, because everybody is dressing up like this.”
Wait said this week is a great time to celebrate reading for fun.
“It should be fun to read, it shouldn’t be a job or a chore,” Wait said. “Reading is a fundamental life skill. You’re going to need to know how to do that in life, not only for yourself, but when you have children you are going to want to be able to read the forms that come home, you’re going to want to help them with their homework, you’re going to want to be an informed citizen reading the newspaper. I think learning that it’s fun, but also essential, but we don’t want it to be a task.”
Wait’s class had an all-day readathon on Wednesday, and the whole school received books from the Parent Teacher Organization.
“[Seuss] is somebody we all grew up with,” Wait said. “He’s a beloved author. His whimsy appeals to kids. We talk about how he makes words up, and that’s okay. When you’re the author, you can take poetic license and do what you want.”
Read Across America Week has received additional this year, as Dr. Seuss Enterprises recently announced that they will stop publishing six books due to racist and insensitive imagery.
"These books portray people in ways that are hurtful and wrong," Dr. Seuss Enterprises said in a statement coinciding with Seuss’ birthday on March 2. “Ceasing sales of these books is only part of our commitment and our broader plan to ensure Dr. Seuss Enterprises' catalog represents and supports all communities and families.”
The six books include “And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street", "If I Ran the Zoo", "McElligot's Pool," "On Beyond Zebra!," "Scrambled Eggs Super!," and "The Cat's Quizzer."
“While I understand that he is controversial right now, it was a different time when he was writing these books,” Wait said. "Instead of banning them, I think you can make it a teachable moment.”