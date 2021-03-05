BPS students participate in Read Across America activities

It was a “Wacky Wednesday” and other weekdays for Beatrice preschool and elementary students, as they participate in Dr. Seuss-related activities for national Read Across America Week.

Each school had different themes. On Friday, Stoddard wore as many hats as possible for “The 500 Hats of Bartholomew Cubbins," Paddock Lane dressed up as their favorite characters for “Oh, the Places You'll Go!," Lincoln had a beach day and Beatrice Community Preschool dressed in their school colors.

“I just appreciate our administration letting us have these dress up days,” Susan Wait, a fourth grade teacher at Stoddard, said. “Sometimes it can become a distraction, but I think as teachers we really try to balance between having fun and keeping structure. It’s a good way for self-expression, and not just self-expression but to be a part of the group, because everybody is dressing up like this.”

Wait said this week is a great time to celebrate reading for fun.