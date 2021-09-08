BPS students participate in spirit days to celebrate homecoming week

Beatrice Public School students rolled out of bed or put on their best flannel shirts Wednesday in order to celebrate homecoming week. For the elementary schools, Wednesday’s spirit day involved wearing their pajamas, whereas Beatrice High School students had a western Wednesday.
“The high school came up with ‘One School, One Family’ a few years ago, and the district has since adopted this mission and every building stresses the importance of this,” Kevin Janssen, the principal for both Lincoln and Stoddard elementary, said. “With the elementary buildings being asked to participate, it just confirms our district's mission. We are one, and we are Orangemen! It is great to see the atmosphere of the students excited and wanting to cheer on and support our high school activities.”
BHS Principal Jason Sutter said their week of events was organized by the school’s leadership class, student council and cheerleaders, and that it’s good for the students to have an active role showing school spirit.
“Yesterday was costume day, and we had kids wearing all kinds of different costumes. Today is western day, so we have a variety of different cowboys, cowgirls, farmers. We have kids that brought their tractors to school today out in the parking lot,” Sutter said. “Tomorrow is jersey day, so we’ll have kids wearing all kinds of different jerseys for sports teams or different clubs that they like or are a part of. Friday is traditionally our spirit day, and kids will wear orange and black to get ready for the football game Friday night. It’s just a fun time of year.”
Seniors Olivia Saathoff and Caleb Jones said they’re putting extra effort into their spirit day outfits this year, and urged underclassmen to embrace the traditions of homecoming week.
“Definitely live each day to the fullest,” Saathoff said. “Everyone will tell you it goes fast, and you don’t believe it until you’re in our position. I feel like yesterday we were freshmen, and now we’re seniors and everything’s flying by. We’re almost halfway done with football season, and it’s crazy. It flies, it really does.”
All the spirit culminates on Friday, when BHS holds a pep rally at the House of Orange, with dance and cheer team performances, crowning the staff royalty, and announcing the top five homecoming king and queen candidates.
This years’ top 10 homecoming queen candidates are Jaiden Coudeyras, Avery Gaertig, Tavia Hausman, Ashton Hovendick, Chelsea Leners, Morgan Mahoney, Lauren Pieper, Madeline Swanson, Jaidyn Vanschoiack and Laney Workman.
The top homecoming king candidates are Austin Burroughs, Tagg DeBoer, Drew Gleason, Connor Hamilton, Caleb Jones, Elliot Jurgens, Cole Maschmann, Simon Pinkerton, Trevor Reinke and Ian Scheele.
The week of homecoming events all leads up to the Orangemen football team’s game against Blair High School in the House of Orange on Friday, Sept. 10 at 7p.m., followed by a cornhole tournament for students in the school’s gym.