BPS students participate in spirit days to celebrate homecoming week

Beatrice Public School students rolled out of bed or put on their best flannel shirts Wednesday in order to celebrate homecoming week. For the elementary schools, Wednesday’s spirit day involved wearing their pajamas, whereas Beatrice High School students had a western Wednesday.

“The high school came up with ‘One School, One Family’ a few years ago, and the district has since adopted this mission and every building stresses the importance of this,” Kevin Janssen, the principal for both Lincoln and Stoddard elementary, said. “With the elementary buildings being asked to participate, it just confirms our district's mission. We are one, and we are Orangemen! It is great to see the atmosphere of the students excited and wanting to cheer on and support our high school activities.”

BHS Principal Jason Sutter said their week of events was organized by the school’s leadership class, student council and cheerleaders, and that it’s good for the students to have an active role showing school spirit.