BPS students return for 2021-2022 school year

Thursday morning was full of early wake up calls, new outfits and nervous and excited smiles, as Beatrice Public School students had their first day of the 2021-2022 school year.

Since Lincoln, Paddock Lane and Stoddard elementary schools had a sneak peek open house earlier this week, many students were already acquainted with their teachers and had dropped off their supplies, which just left the obligatory first day pictures, and a few tearful goodbyes from kids and parents alike.

It was also the first day for sixth graders at Beatrice Middle School and ninth graders at Beatrice High School, giving them a day to get acclimated to their new surroundings before the upperclassmen start school on Friday.

Paddock Lane Principal Betty Replogle said the first day of school is always an exciting time.

“Every year, we hope our children grow academically, and we want them to grow socially,” Replogle said. “So they learn to make positive relationships, to make friends and to be a friend. I think those are our goals.”

Replogle said it’s also nice to start the school year allowing families in the building again and not requiring masks, although a couple of children chose to wear them.