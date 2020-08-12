BPS students return to school for first time since March

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Beatrice's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Wednesday was full of early wake up calls and new outfits as Beatrice Public School students entered the district buildings likely for the first time since March.

Since the buildings closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the district has decided to start in tier two of its return to school plan, which means no visitors were allowed in the building for the first day.

Instead, families were able to take pictures and hug students at building entrances, where students received warm welcomes, random temperature checks and reminders to wear their masks.

Lincoln and Stoddard Elementary Principal Kevin Janssen called it an excellent first day.

“Lots of hugs, lots of high fives, lots of fist bumps to begin our day,” Janssen said. "Huge smiles when they were walking into the classrooms. Just a really awesome, loving atmosphere to come back to. We’re just so thankful to have kids back in the building."

Janssen said it was a typical first day of seeing old friends, meeting new students and learning the expectations for a different grade and teacher.

New for 2020, part of the day also included a discussion with students on new guidelines for masks, washing hands and sanitizing classrooms.