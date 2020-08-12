BPS students return to school for first time since March

Wednesday was full of early wake up calls and new outfits as Beatrice Public School students entered the district buildings likely for the first time since March.
Since the buildings closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the district has decided to start in tier two of its return to school plan, which means no visitors were allowed in the building for the first day.
Instead, families were able to take pictures and hug students at building entrances, where students received warm welcomes, random temperature checks and reminders to wear their masks.
Lincoln and Stoddard Elementary Principal Kevin Janssen called it an excellent first day.
“Lots of hugs, lots of high fives, lots of fist bumps to begin our day,” Janssen said. "Huge smiles when they were walking into the classrooms. Just a really awesome, loving atmosphere to come back to. We’re just so thankful to have kids back in the building."
Janssen said it was a typical first day of seeing old friends, meeting new students and learning the expectations for a different grade and teacher.
New for 2020, part of the day also included a discussion with students on new guidelines for masks, washing hands and sanitizing classrooms.
He said he was thankful for the parents’ patience as everyone adjusts to the new guidelines, the staff for working together to reopen the buildings, and the community support of the schools.
“You just see so many amazing things when you’re walking around, seeing the learning that’s already happening on a half a day,” Janssen said. “It just shows the success and attitude that our staff has, to have high expectations to get the kids right back into the grind of learning, having fun and working on social skills. Just really, really neat to see.”
The first day of school for the rest of the district, which includes the preschool and grades 10-12, is Thursday, Aug. 13.
