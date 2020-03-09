BPS superintendent discusses coronavirus precautions

Following the announcement Friday afternoon the first COVID-19 positive patient has been confirmed in Nebraska, Beatrice Public Schools are preparing to educate and protect students and staff in the district.
Superintendent Jason Alexander sent a letter to parents and guardians Monday morning that said there is currently no need to cancel school or social events, and there is no need for students or school staff to wear surgical masks at school.
“Beatrice Public Schools is taking precautionary measures and working with our county health departments in regards to steps we should be taking,” Alexander said. “The district is developing a schedule to sanitize all buildings weekly. We are reminding students of strong sanitization processes such as hand washing and covering your cough.”
Alexander also spoke about the coronavirus at the school board meeting Monday afternoon, and said he has talked with the district custodial staff about cleaning district buildings using an ozone disinfectant spray gun.
You have free articles remaining.
“We have two of those,” Alexander said. “They look like Ghostbuster packs, with disinfectant on the back…We have ordered two more of those disinfecting guns and increased our disinfectant treatment twofold as compared to what it was since this was happening. We are doing everything we can to take care and address this as much as possible.”
Alexander said he is looking at measures area schools are taking to mitigate the coronavirus, and said if BPS takes any of those measures the community will be informed.
On Friday, the coronavirus crossed the milestone of infecting more than 100,000 people worldwide.
The Coronavirus was first found in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China, and had not been found in humans before. The coronavirus can lead to fever, cough and trouble breathing or shortness of breath.
There are currently no vaccines available to protect against this virus. The CDC recommends the following ways to minimize the spread of the Coronavirus, including washing hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, or using an alcohol- based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not available.
The CDC also recommends avoiding touching one’s eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands, avoiding close contact with people who are sick, staying at home when sick, covering one’s mouth and nose with a tissue or sleeve when coughing or sneezing, and routinely cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched objects and surfaces.