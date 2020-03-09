BPS superintendent discusses coronavirus precautions

Following the announcement Friday afternoon the first COVID-19 positive patient has been confirmed in Nebraska, Beatrice Public Schools are preparing to educate and protect students and staff in the district.

Superintendent Jason Alexander sent a letter to parents and guardians Monday morning that said there is currently no need to cancel school or social events, and there is no need for students or school staff to wear surgical masks at school.

“Beatrice Public Schools is taking precautionary measures and working with our county health departments in regards to steps we should be taking,” Alexander said. “The district is developing a schedule to sanitize all buildings weekly. We are reminding students of strong sanitization processes such as hand washing and covering your cough.”

Alexander also spoke about the coronavirus at the school board meeting Monday afternoon, and said he has talked with the district custodial staff about cleaning district buildings using an ozone disinfectant spray gun.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-680-9863 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}