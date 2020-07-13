BPS Superintendent discusses tiered school plan

As Beatrice Public School administrators continue working to finalize a plan for students to return for the 2020-2021 school year, Superintendent Jason Alexander said he's confident in the work that has been done.
“I also know that it’s not going to fit every single situation that’s out there in terms of things that need to be addressed,” Alexander said.
During a board of education meeting Monday night, Alexander did not discuss further details regarding the four-tiered plan previously discussed at the last board meeting and at a parent’s meeting in June. He did say administrators have discussed the plan and watched a legal seminar from KSB Law, and have also met with the Beatrice COVID-19 task force and other Educational Service Unit 5 and Unit 6 superintendents about what they are planning.
“We’ve met with county attorney Roger Harris to discuss our attendance policy, because no matter whether we’re in school or we’re in remote learning, which will be dictated by a lot of different dynamics, the attendance policy is going to be a key factor in that, how we handle that as a district and how the county attorney handles those reports of truancy,” Alexander said. “It’s important for us to have a conversation about on the front end…And we’ve met with the local Beatrice Community Hospital staff, we did that this morning, an excellent conversation in which we’ve been reassured that anything they can do to help, they will do so, and we greatly appreciate.”
Alexander said they’ve submitted the district’s current plan details to Public Health Solutions for evaluation, and have not heard back yet. He said the district has not received any guidance documents from the Nebraska Department of Education for handling COVID-19 cases in schools, saying that he expects that guidance and further information regarding the virus will further change the plan in the coming weeks.
“As early as just this morning, [Assistant Superintendent Dr. Jackie Nielsen] was making revisions to the flow chart that we would use to explain how to maneuver when a student does test positive for COVID-19, or a student simply shows the symptoms of COVID-19,” Alexander said. “It’s not a matter of if we get to deal with this, it’s a matter of when and how, so we will do so to the best possible scenarios that we can.”
Alexander scheduled a special meeting for Tuesday, July 28 at 6p.m. to further discuss the plan.
“It will be very fluid and flexible, especially in the next month, and hopefully at that point we have a chance to bring it to you in what we would call hopefully a final document, but we also know that it’s going to have to remain flexible,” Alexander said.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!