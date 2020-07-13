BPS Superintendent discusses tiered school plan

During a board of education meeting Monday night, Alexander did not discuss further details regarding the four-tiered plan previously discussed at the last board meeting and at a parent’s meeting in June. He did say administrators have discussed the plan and watched a legal seminar from KSB Law, and have also met with the Beatrice COVID-19 task force and other Educational Service Unit 5 and Unit 6 superintendents about what they are planning.

“We’ve met with county attorney Roger Harris to discuss our attendance policy, because no matter whether we’re in school or we’re in remote learning, which will be dictated by a lot of different dynamics, the attendance policy is going to be a key factor in that, how we handle that as a district and how the county attorney handles those reports of truancy,” Alexander said. “It’s important for us to have a conversation about on the front end…And we’ve met with the local Beatrice Community Hospital staff, we did that this morning, an excellent conversation in which we’ve been reassured that anything they can do to help, they will do so, and we greatly appreciate.”