BPS superintendent finalist for South Sioux City position

Beatrice Public Schools’ superintendent is one of four finalists for a position at South Sioux City Community Schools.

The South Sioux City School District announced in a press release it had narrowed down the search for its next superintendent to four candidates, including BPS Superintendent Jason Alexander.

Other candidates include Derek Ippensen, Ashley O’Dell and Rony Ortega.

Alexander was hired by BPS in late 2017 and started the following year.

During his time in Beatrice, Alexander spearheaded recent efforts to partner with ESU5 to build a new elementary school in Beatrice. Those plans are progressing as officials recently broke ground on the new school.

A Wyoming native, Alexander was previously the superintendent of Ord Public Schools in central Nebraska, and was an elementary principal before that. He served as the elementary administrator at Burwell Elementary School and taught sixth grade, in addition to coaching four sports.

In February, Alexander was announced as a finalist for a superintendent position with Kearney Public Schools, but was not selected.