BPS superintendent responds to new federal COVID-19 vaccination mandate

Alexander said even though the district has more than 100 employees, a vaccine mandate will not be imposed on staff at this time. He said the district will continue to approach the vaccine as a voluntary measure, and work with Beatrice Community Hospital to organize vaccination opportunities for staff who choose to get it.

“We will also probably open that up to students that are eligible, and make that available to them and their parents, if they so choose with parental consent, just like we do with the flu,” Alexander said. “That’s what our approach will be. Until we hear further, that’s just the approach that we’ll take.”

In other reports, Alexander said the state board of education has voted to postpone the development of the Nebraska Health Education Standards, likely until next spring.

Revising the health standards has been a point of contention for several months now, with BPS the school board releasing an open letter to the state board in July outlining their concerns with the state health standards as drafted.