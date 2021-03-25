BPS teachers receive grants from Education Foundation for various projects

Several Beatrice Public School teachers were surprised on Thursday, as the Beatrice Educational Foundation gave several grants to ultimately benefit local students.
This year’s recipients include Jenny Hoefer at Beatrice Community Preschool for curriculum support, Brenda Hansel at Stoddard Elementary for elementary dictionaries, Jenna Larsen for multi-cultural books at Lincoln Elementary, Michelle Cresse for a sensory path hallway at Paddock Lane, Casey Zarybnicky for communication materials at Paddock Lane, Jodi Fakler for Ron Clark house supplies at Beatrice Middle School, Carol Oltman for a computer at Beatrice High School, and Chelsey Fralin for a three-part sink at Beatrice High School.
The Foundation’s Executive Director, Doris Martin, said that these grants support their mission of helping both students and teachers.
“Teacher grants allow teachers to implement new teaching strategies, and introduce new educational equipment into their classrooms,” Martin said. “School budgets cover the basics, but the Foundation hopes that these grants allow teachers to go beyond the basics with students. The teacher describes how he or she is hoping to utilize the funds, and the committee selects those that have the most impact on students. The Foundation is always hoping to raise more dollars so more grants can be awarded because we know this can only improve the education for Beatrice Public School students.”
Casey Zarybnicky, a speech therapist at Paddock Lane, said that without this grant, the elementary school would’ve had to implement these communications materials over a number of years, or the funding would have had to come from the staff’s pockets. She explained that the communication library will help roughly 30 students currently at Paddock Lane that have special needs involving their speech.
“Actually, because of COVID, we’ve learned how to use all of these really awesome pieces of technology and really awesome programs,” Zarybnicky said. “They will be able to learn how to use a device, learn how to use their voices. With a communication library, we can spend two weeks on a word. So they can use the word ‘open’ by playing different games, opening boxes, opening drawers and practicing open 100 times. Then we can incorporate that into a game, we can incorporate that into a device, and we don’t have anything right now that allows them to kind of practice and have the repetition that we need.”
Zarybnicky said Paddock Lane has students with a variety of needs, and that students are already awesome about interacting with students whose needs are different than their own.
“To have something like this will allow my students, who can’t communicate in the ways that are ‘normal’ to other people, and it’s going to allow them to play with their friends and invite others to come talk to them and have lunch with them,” Zarybnicky said. “So it’s just going to open a lot of doors for the kids that are very special to us here at Paddock Lane. We never want to let money be something that gets in the way of us not being able to provide them opportunities. This is going to be a game changer for us, and it’s a great start. It’s something we can continue to add onto for many years.”