BPS teachers receive grants from Education Foundation for various projects

Casey Zarybnicky, a speech therapist at Paddock Lane, said that without this grant, the elementary school would’ve had to implement these communications materials over a number of years, or the funding would have had to come from the staff’s pockets. She explained that the communication library will help roughly 30 students currently at Paddock Lane that have special needs involving their speech.

“Actually, because of COVID, we’ve learned how to use all of these really awesome pieces of technology and really awesome programs,” Zarybnicky said. “They will be able to learn how to use a device, learn how to use their voices. With a communication library, we can spend two weeks on a word. So they can use the word ‘open’ by playing different games, opening boxes, opening drawers and practicing open 100 times. Then we can incorporate that into a game, we can incorporate that into a device, and we don’t have anything right now that allows them to kind of practice and have the repetition that we need.”

Zarybnicky said Paddock Lane has students with a variety of needs, and that students are already awesome about interacting with students whose needs are different than their own.

“To have something like this will allow my students, who can’t communicate in the ways that are ‘normal’ to other people, and it’s going to allow them to play with their friends and invite others to come talk to them and have lunch with them,” Zarybnicky said. “So it’s just going to open a lot of doors for the kids that are very special to us here at Paddock Lane. We never want to let money be something that gets in the way of us not being able to provide them opportunities. This is going to be a game changer for us, and it’s a great start. It’s something we can continue to add onto for many years.”

