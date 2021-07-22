BPS to begin school year with two new administrators

As the assistant principal, Brown said he’ll be doing evaluations and working with school attendants to make sure things go smoothly. As activities director, he said he’ll coordinate all activities, including lining up officials, transportation, the day-to-day operations, traveling to events and hosting events.

“There’s more activities here that I have not been fortunate enough to work with,” Brown said. “An example would be the show choir, the competitive cheer team, swimming and diving, tennis, baseball, softball, soccer. Those will all be new to me, so I’m excited to learn about how all of those work, and seeing the kids compete in those events.”

Brown noted the success of several BHS sports and activities from the previous school year, as well as the ensuing excitement from the community. He said students have been working hard in the weight room over the summer, and that this school year should similarly be fun.

“The main thing is the kids, that’s why we’re here,” Brown said. “This year will be a learning year for me, learn how things are ran here. It’s going to be fun.”

And in his free time, Brown said he enjoys traveling, watching baseball and going golfing.

The new assistant principal at Beatrice Middle School is Craig Stengel.