BPS to offer Sixpence program starting in December

“Karren will go with a curriculum to homes to help families, just to learn how to start a schedule, how to budget, how to bathe your child, how to cook meals,” Timmerman said. “Those skills that maybe they’re doing the best they can, they love their children, but this is just going to give them that next step. She has to spend 180 minutes per month with each family, and then we have a family event every month with that. The family events are meant to educate. So maybe when it gets close to winter, having Josh the Otter come down and talk about water safety, having some cooking lessons, doing the motor lab over at the preschool, coming in and learning how to develop large-motor and getting the kids to crawl or walk, or basic potty training. Things like that that will help families continue to grow and learn.”