BPS welcomes new staff for the 2020-2021 school year

Beatrice Public Schools has 12 new teachers and administrators for the 2020-21 school year, and for a majority of them this is their first year of teaching.

Superintendent Jason Alexander called the new teachers top-quality, and that BPS is excited to have them.

“I think we look to hire people that are concerned about kids, first and foremost,” Alexander said. “They have an understanding of what it means to build positive relationships with students. They also have the ability to work diligently at their trade of teaching and educating students. We want to make sure that they also have strong content knowledge in what it is we’re expecting them to pass down to the students they’re going to teach.”

The newest speech language pathologist at Beatrice Community Preschool is Kristen Banahan. She received her Master of Science in Speech-Language Pathology from Fort Hays State University, and for roughly six years was a speech pathologist at the Educational Service Unit 5.

Emily Dein is the new science teacher at Beatrice Middle School. Dein studied Chemistry at Nebraska Wesleyan University, and previously taught science and was a cheerleading coach at Lincoln East High School. She’s originally from Hartington, Nebraska, and said if she could travel anywhere in the world it would be Australia.