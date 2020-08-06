BPS welcomes new staff for the 2020-2021 school year

Beatrice Public Schools has 12 new teachers and administrators for the 2020-21 school year, and for a majority of them this is their first year of teaching.
Superintendent Jason Alexander called the new teachers top-quality, and that BPS is excited to have them.
“I think we look to hire people that are concerned about kids, first and foremost,” Alexander said. “They have an understanding of what it means to build positive relationships with students. They also have the ability to work diligently at their trade of teaching and educating students. We want to make sure that they also have strong content knowledge in what it is we’re expecting them to pass down to the students they’re going to teach.”
The newest speech language pathologist at Beatrice Community Preschool is Kristen Banahan. She received her Master of Science in Speech-Language Pathology from Fort Hays State University, and for roughly six years was a speech pathologist at the Educational Service Unit 5.
Emily Dein is the new science teacher at Beatrice Middle School. Dein studied Chemistry at Nebraska Wesleyan University, and previously taught science and was a cheerleading coach at Lincoln East High School. She’s originally from Hartington, Nebraska, and said if she could travel anywhere in the world it would be Australia.
Alex Edwards will teach math at Beatrice High School. Edwards studied Education at Hastings College, and is also an alumna of Crete High School. She said if she could travel anywhere, it would be Ireland.
Jenny Hoefer will teach three-year-olds at Beatrice Community Preschool. She’s studied at both the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and the University of Nebraska at Kearney. Hoefer also has children in the BPS district. If she could travel anywhere, Hoefer said she would visit Europe.
Ashley Hoffman is the new Family and Consumer Science teacher at Beatrice Middle School. She received her Bachelors in Education and Human Sciences from University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Hoffman said if she could travel anywhere, she would go to Scotland.
Lacey Johnson will teach fourth grade at Paddock Lane Elementary. She studied Elementary Education at University of Nebraska at Kearney, and had previously worked as a substitute teacher at BPS. Johnson is originally from Belle Fourche, South Dakota, and she said if she could travel anywhere it would be to a beach.
Marissa Kroft will also be teaching three-year-olds at Beatrice Community Preschool. She studied at Concordia University, and is also an alumna at Seward Public High School. Kroft specified that she would travel to a white sand beach if she could go anywhere.
Hannah Meints is the new first grade teacher at Paddock Lane Elementary. Meints is originally from Courtland, and studied at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. She said she’d just like to travel somewhere.
Kylie Pohl will teach special education at Stoddard Elementary. She’s from Columbus, Nebraska, and studied at Doane University. Pohl said if she could travel anywhere, she’d want to go to the Czech Republic.
Kirstine Rios is the newest kindergarten teacher at Paddock Lane Elementary. She studied early education at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, and was previously a kindergarten teacher at Lincoln Public Schools. Rios said if she could travel anywhere, she’d go to Rome.
Melanie Slama will teach physical education at Beatrice Middle School. She studied health and physical education at Peru State College, and is also an alumna of Auburn High School. If she could travel anywhere, Slama said she’d go to Greece.
Lastly, Andrew Venneman will teach English at Beatrice High School. He studied secondary education and English at University of Nebraska at Kearney, and is also an alumnus of the same Beatrice High School. Venneman said if he could travel anywhere, it would be Italy.
The first day of school for the district is Wednesday, Aug. 12.
