Christian academy comes to Beatrice

A new school is coming to Beatrice, and its education model may be different than anything the community’s seen before.
Following the Acton Academy model, the Beatrice Christian Academy is expected to have students independent and peer learning through Socratic discussions and hands-on activities.
Amy Weichel, the school's only teacher, a position she refers to as a guide, said the idea started when she was seeking to give her kids a Christian middle and high school education, but found that the nearest schools were in Lincoln.
Weichel has previously taught preschool in Libertyville, Ill. and a combination classroom of kindergarten and first grade in Tampa, Florida. Her family moved to Beatrice in 2012, and her husband, Derek, is an orthopedic surgeon at Beatrice Community Hospital.
Weichel explained that through the Acton model, the school is starting at Kindergarten through sixth grade, but that she plans to expand that for the 2021-2022 school year.
“Reinventing Christian education to me means it’s just not a traditional school model that we’re going to have here,” Weichel explained. “It’s going to be a focus on character development and different aspects of their life. Instead of having all of the subjects, we have a chunk of time for core skills like reading, math, writing, spelling. Then in the afternoon we’ll have a communicator’s workshop, a writer’s workshop and a quest time, which is more hands-on learning.”
Beatrice Christian Academy is a part of the Acton Academy network of schools. The first Acton Academy was founded in 2009 in Austin, TX as a solution for one family and there are now over 200 schools across the world.
Beatrice Christian Academy is described as a learner-driven micro-school and is accredited through the International Association of Learner Driven Schools. The core philosophy of the school is that each child is a genius who can change the world.
Weichel said some of the differences from traditional schooling include no homework or grades, teaching different grade levels together and having four to six week sessions of school from September to July, with a week’s break between each session.
She admitted that this kind of learning is not for everyone, and that she expects to have a small school with 20-30 students in each classroom, which she calls studios.
A part of the Acton model is the hero’s journey, which Weichel said she’s changed to a Christian hero journey.
“We believe that each child has a God-given gift that can change the world in a profound way,” Weichel said. “We’re all on our hero’s journey. We want to help the learners in our studio to find their passion and how they can change the world.”
Sessions are scheduled to start Tuesday, September 8 in the US Farm Service Agency building at 2920 east Court Street. More information and applications can be found at beatricechristian.org.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!