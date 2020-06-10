Christian academy comes to Beatrice

Beatrice Christian Academy is a part of the Acton Academy network of schools. The first Acton Academy was founded in 2009 in Austin, TX as a solution for one family and there are now over 200 schools across the world.

Beatrice Christian Academy is described as a learner-driven micro-school and is accredited through the International Association of Learner Driven Schools. The core philosophy of the school is that each child is a genius who can change the world.

Weichel said some of the differences from traditional schooling include no homework or grades, teaching different grade levels together and having four to six week sessions of school from September to July, with a week’s break between each session.

She admitted that this kind of learning is not for everyone, and that she expects to have a small school with 20-30 students in each classroom, which she calls studios.

A part of the Acton model is the hero’s journey, which Weichel said she’s changed to a Christian hero journey.

“We believe that each child has a God-given gift that can change the world in a profound way,” Weichel said. “We’re all on our hero’s journey. We want to help the learners in our studio to find their passion and how they can change the world.”

Sessions are scheduled to start Tuesday, September 8 in the US Farm Service Agency building at 2920 east Court Street. More information and applications can be found at beatricechristian.org.

