Committee fundraises for new Southern track

A long-time fundraising effort for Southern Public Schools is starting to make headway, as a local committee raises funds for a new track.

Angela Meyer, a member of the committee, said over $100,000 has been raised so far, with the intention to make the current track at Arbor State Park regulation-sized so that Southern can host track meets there.

“Right now, all we have is gravel, and the kids are complaining because it hurts their knees when they practice,” Meyer said. “We have a low amount of people out for track right now, and I’ve heard that’s the main reason. They are busy, of course, and have other things to do, but I’ve been told that if they have a new track they would have more participation.”

Meyer said the committee has done several fundraising efforts, most recently being an annual youth basketball tournament in February. She said they plan to do more during the upcoming school year, but that they’re currently focusing on donations so they can apply for matching grant funds.

In a donation letter sent out to Southern alumni, committee members said that the original track at the football field was built in 1972, and that they started working on the project in 2018 at the urging of students at that time.