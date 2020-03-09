Community hears school shooting and crime discussion

School shooting trends, crime scene photos and discussions with a serial killer and school shooter were some topics of conversation at Christ Community Church in Beatrice Saturday morning.
Law enforcement, school staff, parents and the general public attended a crime discussion led by Phil Chalmers, a nationally known author and TV personality who has studied mass shootings and serial killers.
Chalmers has been featured on A&E’s “Killer Kids," and has studied teen murder and school violence for 25 years. His report was released in the book “Inside the Mind of a Teen Killer,” after interviewing more than 200 teen killers and school shooters.
Chalmers said school shootings have always happened, noting Hannah Occuish in 1764 and Jesse Harding Pomeroy in 1872.
“They weren’t publicized, they weren’t promoted, there was no CNN or Fox News,” Chalmers said. “They normally killed only one, maybe two. But usually they’d kill one and maybe themselves.”
Chalmers referred to what is happening now as “school massacres”, where individuals kills as many people as possible.
According to the CDC, in 2017, suicide and homicide were the second leading causes of death for people ages 15 to 19, and third leading causes of death for people ages 20 to 24.
Chalmers said from his personal research, he noted kids had three to six of 13 warning signs to be a potential school shooter. He ranked them from least to most common: mental illnesses like bipolar, schizophrenic, manic depressive disorders or brain injuries, no spiritual guidance or discipline in home or school, poverty and street crime, peer pressure and wrong friends, a thirst for fame, using illegal drugs and alcohol, suicidal ideologies, obsession with deadly weapons, obsession with violent videogames, bullying, an unstable home, and having no father or an abusive father.
“As parents, you need to make sure you eliminate as many of these causes from your kids’ lives as possible,” Chalmers said.
He clarified that a videogame obsession is kids playing videogames for 10-15 hours a day, something done by the gunmen of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland, Florida and Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in Newtown, Connecticut.
Chalmers called Jamie Rouse, who was convicted for killing two people and injuring one in the Richland High School shooting in Lynnville, Tennessee. Rouse was 17 at the time, and is sentenced to life in prison.
You have free articles remaining.
“I’m absolutely remorseful. I hate what I did. I’d do anything to take back what I did,” Rouse said.
Rouse said he exhibited signs like wearing all black and getting into fights at school, but that nobody reached out and got him help.
“I’d like to think that if someone had just asked me what was going on and tried to reach out for help that I might have opened up to them and gotten help…I think it’s extremely important that parents let their kids know that if they’re going through something that they can talk to them. Schools, send a strong message that if someone is going through something, if they’re battling depression, feelings of isolation, anything that they can reach the teachers for help,” Rouse said.
Chalmers said other warning signs include cruelty to animals, fire starting, being a peeping tom and bedwetting as a teenager. He said shooters have triggers including suspension or expulsion, an arrest, a dispute with a parent, a breakup, a bullying incident at school, or parents’ disapproval of a boyfriend or girlfriend.
He showed pictures of teens currently in prison for murder and asked the attendees if they looked like killers. He noted that not every kid can be saved, but that parents, law enforcement and schools should have a plan, a list of professionals to contact and consider long-term treatment if necessary.
“They are soccer stars and Columbine killers. They are peeping Toms and altar boys. They are Eagle Scouts and thrill killers. They look normal… When they make threats and have warning signs, take them serious,” Chalmers said.
The presentation was three hours, but Chalmers said they’re usually closer to eight hours.
Upcoming local presentations are in Plattsmouth on May 5, and Topeka, Kansas on August 27.
Chalmers also has a “My Friends are Monsters” podcast set to launch September 7, which he said is based on his interviews with serial killers.
The presentation was made possible by a donation from Marilyn Coffin and the Coffin Foundation, and the Gage County Sheriff’s Office.
Gage County Sheriff Millard “Gus” Gustafson said he has seen Chalmers’ presentation several times now, and that it’s not a discussion of if but when these crimes happen in Gage County.
“This affects everybody, not just the big cities. We’ve had incidents in Wymore and Freeman schools, Sterling and our area here on different things with threats of different natures…Be aware of what your kids are doing, what your grandkids are doing, what they’re watching,” Gustafson said.