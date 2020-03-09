Community hears school shooting and crime discussion

“I’d like to think that if someone had just asked me what was going on and tried to reach out for help that I might have opened up to them and gotten help…I think it’s extremely important that parents let their kids know that if they’re going through something that they can talk to them. Schools, send a strong message that if someone is going through something, if they’re battling depression, feelings of isolation, anything that they can reach the teachers for help,” Rouse said.

Chalmers said other warning signs include cruelty to animals, fire starting, being a peeping tom and bedwetting as a teenager. He said shooters have triggers including suspension or expulsion, an arrest, a dispute with a parent, a breakup, a bullying incident at school, or parents’ disapproval of a boyfriend or girlfriend.

He showed pictures of teens currently in prison for murder and asked the attendees if they looked like killers. He noted that not every kid can be saved, but that parents, law enforcement and schools should have a plan, a list of professionals to contact and consider long-term treatment if necessary.

“They are soccer stars and Columbine killers. They are peeping Toms and altar boys. They are Eagle Scouts and thrill killers. They look normal… When they make threats and have warning signs, take them serious,” Chalmers said.