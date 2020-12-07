Community Preschool holds drive-thru breakfast with Santa

Beatrice Community Preschoolers had a busy and festive morning on Saturday, as they had the opportunity to meet several important Christmas figures.

Families driving around the school were greeted by the Grinch, Cindy Lou Who and Max, who handed out Grinch mix kids could leave out on Christmas Eve to keep him from taking their presents.

Next, members of the Beatrice High School National Honors Society handed out a snowman ornament craft that the kids could make at home.

They also received hot chocolate mix, and reindeer mix from Blue Valley Community Action Head Start that could be put in their yards to feed Santa’s reindeer.

Finally, Buddy the elf picked up the kids’ wish lists and Santa waved to them as they received pancake breakfasts.

Preschool Director Missy Timmerman said over 300 meals were given out in the fifth annual breakfast with Santa, which was changed to a drive-thru this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. She said parents were originally inspired to do the event after seeing the North Pole Express at the Lincoln Children’s Zoo, and that it's a partnership with the Beatrice Sertoma Club.