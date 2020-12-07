Community Preschool holds drive-thru breakfast with Santa

Beatrice Community Preschoolers had a busy and festive morning on Saturday, as they had the opportunity to meet several important Christmas figures.
Families driving around the school were greeted by the Grinch, Cindy Lou Who and Max, who handed out Grinch mix kids could leave out on Christmas Eve to keep him from taking their presents.
Next, members of the Beatrice High School National Honors Society handed out a snowman ornament craft that the kids could make at home.
They also received hot chocolate mix, and reindeer mix from Blue Valley Community Action Head Start that could be put in their yards to feed Santa’s reindeer.
Finally, Buddy the elf picked up the kids’ wish lists and Santa waved to them as they received pancake breakfasts.
Preschool Director Missy Timmerman said over 300 meals were given out in the fifth annual breakfast with Santa, which was changed to a drive-thru this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. She said parents were originally inspired to do the event after seeing the North Pole Express at the Lincoln Children’s Zoo, and that it's a partnership with the Beatrice Sertoma Club.
Timmerman said this is the second of four family events the preschool does every year, the first one being an online painting and popcorn event.
“We’re just trying really hard to connect with families and continue that bridge between the preschool and home in this world of COVID…We had a ton of positive responses from families and parents, just saying thank you for finding a way,” Timmerman said. “I would say more than we’ve ever had, just parents really appreciating and looking at it with a different lense, and still being able to have the kids take an opportunity with it.”
