Confirmed COVID-19 case found in Beatrice Public Schools

A confirmed COVID-19 case has been found in Beatrice Public Schools, according to local health officials.

BPS Superintendent Jason Alexander said the district was contacted by Public Health Solutions Friday evening, and that a contact tracing investigation found the individual had been in both Lincoln and Stoddard elementary schools.

“Beatrice Public Schools assisted Public Health Solutions with the contact tracing process, and determined that due to the positive case wearing a mask and adhering to six foot social distancing guidelines [while] the person was in the building, there was no need for further quarantine,” Alexander said. “High contact areas in both of the buildings were disinfected and sanitized over the weekend.”

Kevin Janssen, the principal for both schools, sent an email notification to parents and guardians Friday night asking them to continue monitoring their students’ health.

According to the CDC, symptoms of COVID-19 include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting and diarrhea.