COVID-19 impact on school programs discussed

“I know there are parents that are on lunch break trying to figure out how they can quickly over their lunch break pick up their kids, bring them back to the site and grab everything,” Nielsen said. “It’s very hard to do in a 30 minute time. We are hoping that Nebraska adopts that one.”

“I have been utilizing the program, just because it is so difficult to balance being a homeschooling parent now and working full-time, as well,” board member Erin Chadwick said. “The process is super easy, my kids love the meals. It takes four minutes to get through the parking lot and has made my life way easier, and I know a lot of people that I’ve spoken to in the community have been very pleased with the program, as well.”

Nielsen said administrators are also discussing the logistics of summer school, especially if there is a continuation or increase of COVID-19 cases at that time. She said summer school at the middle school and high school levels will likely stay the same, but might be offered to more students.

“Just kind of catch them back up and make sure they have the skills, make sure that there aren’t any gaps there. But it is that elementary one that concerns me the most…That’s a large number of kids that we would bring, and I have a feeling that this year we would probably see our max hit,” Nielsen said.