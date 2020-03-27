COVID-19 impact on school programs discussed

Beatrice Public Schools transitioned to online classes nearly two weeks ago to combat the spread of COVID-19. During a board of education meeting Thursday evening, held over Zoom to promote social distancing, school administrators discussed how things are going as well as upcoming plans for the students.
Superintendent Jason Alexander thanked the board for their flexibility in holding an online meeting, and said it was a test for upcoming protocols. He said principals and teachers are organizing educational opportunities for students, and that the biggest concern he’s heard is that the district is over-communicating.
“It appears that in trying to be supportive, we’ve actually become a little overly supportive in some areas,” Alexander said. “I think it’s all from the standpoint of good heartedness, and I think that as we go through this we’ll learn more and more about how to slow that process down a little bit.”
Alexander said he thinks students are adapting nicely to online classes, although he’s heard several say they wish they were back in school.
“I think that they’re finding that this isn’t one of the alternatives that they would like to have for continuation…I think it’s going about as well as we can expect it to,” Alexander said.
Assistant Superintendent Jackie Nielsen recognized the district nutrition staff for their work providing meals to students at this time.
BPS is distributing free meals to kids age 1-18 from 11a.m.-12p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Mondays and Wednesdays will provide two breakfasts and two lunches, and Fridays will provide one breakfast and one lunch. Meals are available to any student residing in the district, including those that option out to other districts to parochial schools.
Distribution locations have expanded, and are currently at the north parking lot at Lincoln Elementary School, the east parking lot at Paddock Lane Elementary School, the southwest teacher parking lot at Stoddard Elementary School, Fourth Street heading north at Beatrice Middle School, Beatrice Community Preschool, the Beatrice Mary Family YMCA parking lot, the Beatrice Public Library parking lot, the Friends Gathering Event Center at 604 West Court Street, the Meriwether and north Bell Street intersection, the south Eighth and Green Aveue intersection, the Third Street and Belvedere Avenue intersection and Roszell-Exmark Park at Union Avenue and west Park Street.
Nielsen said roughly 2,402 meals were distributed this Monday and Wednesday alone, and that the USDA is working to relieve restrictions to aid communities at this time.
This includes more relaxed meal patterns, as Nielsen explained items like fruit cups are hard to find and while the district is buying fresh fruit, it is more expensive. This also includes not requiring kids to be present when the meal is handed out.
“I know there are parents that are on lunch break trying to figure out how they can quickly over their lunch break pick up their kids, bring them back to the site and grab everything,” Nielsen said. “It’s very hard to do in a 30 minute time. We are hoping that Nebraska adopts that one.”
“I have been utilizing the program, just because it is so difficult to balance being a homeschooling parent now and working full-time, as well,” board member Erin Chadwick said. “The process is super easy, my kids love the meals. It takes four minutes to get through the parking lot and has made my life way easier, and I know a lot of people that I’ve spoken to in the community have been very pleased with the program, as well.”
Nielsen said administrators are also discussing the logistics of summer school, especially if there is a continuation or increase of COVID-19 cases at that time. She said summer school at the middle school and high school levels will likely stay the same, but might be offered to more students.
“Just kind of catch them back up and make sure they have the skills, make sure that there aren’t any gaps there. But it is that elementary one that concerns me the most…That’s a large number of kids that we would bring, and I have a feeling that this year we would probably see our max hit,” Nielsen said.
Beatrice High School principal Jason Sutter said he wants to have a graduation ceremony for the class of 2020, but that plans and timing have not been decided.
“I see something on Facebook every once in a while,” Sutter said. “Everywhere from having the kids in cars driving around and people honk their horns at them, then I’m on a blow horn reading their names off, or a virtual graduation, or just a regular graduation but held later in the summer. I don’t know of any set plan yet, but I know that we are trying to work with other administrators and come up with what we think would be best for our students.”
Sutter said Fairbury Public Schools held a faculty parade using school vehicles as a way to say goodbye to students at a social distance, and said BHS seniors could do something similar.
Paddock Lane principal Betty Replogle suggested BPS faculty do a parade.
“What I’ve heard is it’s really been difficult because we weren’t really able to say goodbye in some cases,” Sutter said. “Kids came and got things from the [schools], but there was not that sense of closure. I think anything we can keep doing to try to provide those opportunities for teachers and kids to work together and say goodbye, show their appreciation, would be well worth it.”
