COVID-19 case confirmed at Tri County

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Beatrice's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

One COVID-19 case has been found in Tri County Public Schools nearly three weeks into the 2020-2021 school year, according to Superintendent Randy Schlueter.

Schlueter said the case was confirmed Tuesday morning, and did not release whether the individual was a student or a staff member. He said the individual will quarantine for at least 10 days, and is required to be symptom-free for 24 hours before returning to the K-12 building.

Tri County classes started in the yellow tier of the district’s return to school plan, which recommends but does not require students and staff to wear masks.

Schlueter estimated that 90-95% of individuals are wearing masks at Tri County. He said he cannot confirm at this time whether the individual wore a mask or not, and that the district is currently working on contact tracing and cleaning the building.

“If students and staff are wearing masks, that puts them at a low risk where we would monitor their symptoms,” Schlueter said. “If the person who tested positive did not wear a mask, that would increase the possibility of spread to somebody else who didn’t have a mask. So we’re checking through the course of students and staff to determine mask usage.”