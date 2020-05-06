Diller-Odell student participates in national Battle of the Books competition

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Diller-Odell fifth grader Jesse Gilman-McCown was surprised with candy and posters from his teacher and classmates recently, wishing him luck in the national Battle of the Books Competition sponsored by Gallaudet University.

The competition is to promote literacy among deaf and hard of hearing middle school students, as well as promote academic competition, good sportsmanship and encourage critical thinking.

Gilman-McCown, along with two other Nebraska students, read a number of books to prepare. Over four days, the students were ranked and then played bracketed matches.

“There are some critical thinking-type questions where they have to respond with more than just one sentence, then there are questions where there’s less content that is specified…It takes a lot of teamwork and brainstorming between the kids,” Lisa Richardson, an ESU 5 educator, said.

The competition was originally slated to be held at Gallaudet University in Washington D.C., but was transitioned online due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Tuesday, the team finished in eighth place after losing to the California School for the Deaf-Fremont with a score of 35-39.