Diller-Odell student participates in national Battle of the Books competition

Diller-Odell fifth grader Jesse Gilman-McCown was surprised with candy and posters from his teacher and classmates recently, wishing him luck in the national Battle of the Books Competition sponsored by Gallaudet University.
The competition is to promote literacy among deaf and hard of hearing middle school students, as well as promote academic competition, good sportsmanship and encourage critical thinking.
Gilman-McCown, along with two other Nebraska students, read a number of books to prepare. Over four days, the students were ranked and then played bracketed matches.
“There are some critical thinking-type questions where they have to respond with more than just one sentence, then there are questions where there’s less content that is specified…It takes a lot of teamwork and brainstorming between the kids,” Lisa Richardson, an ESU 5 educator, said.
The competition was originally slated to be held at Gallaudet University in Washington D.C., but was transitioned online due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Tuesday, the team finished in eighth place after losing to the California School for the Deaf-Fremont with a score of 35-39.
Hilary Milligan, Gilman-McCown’s mother, said his favorite books in the competition were “The Stars Beneath Our Feet” by David Barclay Moore, and “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” by Roald Dahl.
Richardson said Gilman-McCown has gained public speaking and working under pressure skills from this competition, and that he’s already preparing to compete next year.
“He has just built a lot of confidence,” Richardson said. “Knowing that he is able to earn a position on a national team has just been really empowering for him…I think he surprised himself.”
