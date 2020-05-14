Diller-Odell to host graduate parade

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Families, friends and the community are invited to cheer for Diller-Odell graduates as they parade through both towns this Saturday, May 16.

The parade will start in Diller at the elementary school at 2p.m., and start in Odell at the high school at approximately 2:45p.m.

Parade watchers are recommended to wear Griffin Gear and make signs or flags to wave at the Class of 2020 while sitting in their yards, vehicles or lawn chairs along the parade route.

