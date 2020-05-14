You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Diller-Odell to host graduate parade
View Comments

Diller-Odell to host graduate parade

{{featured_button_text}}

Families, friends and the community are invited to cheer for Diller-Odell graduates as they parade through both towns this Saturday, May 16.

The parade will start in Diller at the elementary school at 2p.m., and start in Odell at the high school at approximately 2:45p.m.

Parade watchers are recommended to wear Griffin Gear and make signs or flags to wave at the Class of 2020 while sitting in their yards, vehicles or lawn chairs along the parade route.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News